The Bob Cesca Podcast: Missing the Thrill
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
You’re Bastard People — [Explicit Language] Yahoo News reporter misses the thrill of the Trump Crisis; Jack Dorsey confirms Trump is permanently banned from Twitter; Lindsey Graham is offended by the House managers; Mitt Romney barely escaped from the insurrectionists; Mike Lee is a lying weasel; Sen. Lankford was visibly upset by the insurrection videos; Rudy Giuliani served with billion-dollar lawsuit; Voting rights are being rolled back thanks to Trump; Dan Bongino screwed by judge; Sad news about Bongino; Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Bill Toms & Hard Rain and The Gypsy Moths; and more!