Snarky Puppy and KNOWER: “One Hope”
Snarky Puppy feat.@KNOWER MUSIC - One Hope
From Snarky Puppy’s live CD/DVD - “Family Dinner - Volume Two”
©GroundUP Music 2016
Written by Genevieve Artadi and Louis Cole
Produced by Michael League
Arranged by Michael League & Snarky Puppy
Recorded and filmed at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans, LA, February 12-14, 2015.
FEATURED GUESTS
Genevieve Artadi - Vocals
Louis Cole - Drums
SNARKY PUPPY
Keyboards: Bill Laurance, Cory Henry, Shaun Martin, & Justin Stanton
Guitars: Bob Lanzetti, Mark Lettieri, & Chris McQueen
Electric Bass: Michael League
Drums: Larnell Lewis
Percussion: Robert ‘Sput’ Searight, Nate Werth, & Marcelo Woloski
Trumpet and Flugelhorn: Jay Jennings & Mike ‘Maz’ Maher
Tenor Sax: Chris Bullock
Engineered by Eric Hartman
Assisted by Matt Recchia, Andrés Daza, & Camilo Salazar
Mixed by Eric Hartman, Michael League, & Nathan Forsbach
Mastered by Scott Hull
Directed by Andy LaViolette & Michael League
