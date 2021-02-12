Snarky Puppy and KNOWER: “One Hope”

YouTube

Snarky Puppy feat.@KNOWER MUSIC - One Hope

From Snarky Puppy’s live CD/DVD - “Family Dinner - Volume Two”

Join members of Snarky Puppy and guests from ‘Family Dinner - Volume 2’ for a 5-Year Reunion on Friday, February 12th at 5pmET. Limited spots available, register for free at: berklee.zoom.us

Written by Genevieve Artadi and Louis Cole

Produced by Michael League

Arranged by Michael League & Snarky Puppy

Recorded and filmed at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans, LA, February 12-14, 2015.

FEATURED GUESTS

Genevieve Artadi - Vocals

Louis Cole - Drums

SNARKY PUPPY

Keyboards: Bill Laurance, Cory Henry, Shaun Martin, & Justin Stanton

Guitars: Bob Lanzetti, Mark Lettieri, & Chris McQueen

Electric Bass: Michael League

Drums: Larnell Lewis

Percussion: Robert ‘Sput’ Searight, Nate Werth, & Marcelo Woloski

Trumpet and Flugelhorn: Jay Jennings & Mike ‘Maz’ Maher

Tenor Sax: Chris Bullock

Engineered by Eric Hartman

Assisted by Matt Recchia, Andrés Daza, & Camilo Salazar

Mixed by Eric Hartman, Michael League, & Nathan Forsbach

Mastered by Scott Hull

Directed by Andy LaViolette & Michael League

