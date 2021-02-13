WATCH LIVE: Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial, Day 5

YouTube

Warning: Some video shown during the trial may contain graphic images of violence and profanity.

President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. EST. On its fifth day, the trial over whether to convict the former president of inciting an insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6 attack is expected to conclude after final arguments and a vote.

Trump was impeached by the House last month while still in office, the first president ever to be impeached twice. It was a largely party-line vote, but 10 Republicans also joined Democrats in condemning the president for stoking violence. In order to convict him, the full Democratic caucus plus 17 Republican senators will have to agree that Trump is guilty of the charge against him.