 

WATCH LIVE: Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial, Day 5

319
Politics • Views: 2,823

YouTube

Warning: Some video shown during the trial may contain graphic images of violence and profanity.

President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. EST. On its fifth day, the trial over whether to convict the former president of inciting an insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6 attack is expected to conclude after final arguments and a vote.

Click here to view a direct feed of the proceedings: YouTube

Trump was impeached by the House last month while still in office, the first president ever to be impeached twice. It was a largely party-line vote, but 10 Republicans also joined Democrats in condemning the president for stoking violence. In order to convict him, the full Democratic caucus plus 17 Republican senators will have to agree that Trump is guilty of the charge against him.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
KALEO - Break My Baby (LIVE From Þrídrangar, Iceland) Break My Baby - Live from Þrídrangar - Iceland Music and Lyrics by JJ Julius Son Stream/Download: kaleo.lnk.to Þrídrangar means “three rock pillars” and is located 4.5 miles from Iceland's south coast. In 1939, three of Westman Islands' best ...
Thanos
8 hours, 47 minutes ago
Views: 109 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Lake Street Dive - Hypotheticals [From Phantom Studios] Video Directed + Produced by Alex Chaloff for Bucket's Moving CompanyRecorded at Phantom Studios, Gallatin TN"Hypotheticals" from the upcoming Lake Street Dive album ObviouslyOut March 12th on Nonesuch RecordsPre-Order Obviously NOW: smarturl.it Produced by Mike ElizondoRachael Price: vocalsMike “McDuck” ...
Thanos
9 hours, 30 minutes ago
Views: 108 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Jon Batiste - CRY (Lyric Video) Listen to “CRY” and order my album ‘WE ARE’: jon-batiste.lnk.to Shop merch: jonbatistestore.com Follow Jon:Instagram: jon-batiste.lnk.toFacebook: jon-batiste.lnk.toTwitter: jon-batiste.lnk.toSpotify: jon-batiste.lnk.to Apple Music: jon-batiste.lnk.toAmazon: jon-batiste.lnk.toSoundcloud: jon-batiste.lnk.toPandora: jon-batiste.lnk.toYouTube Music: jon-batiste.lnk.to Official Website: jonbatiste.com Video Credits:Director: Charles ToddDirector of Photography: Ben CareyProducer: Brian ...
Thanos
9 hours, 34 minutes ago
Views: 124 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Robert Fripp & Peter Gabriel - Here Comes the Flood (1979) [RV VERSION] Robert Fripp & Peter Gabriel - Here Comes The Flood (1979) [RV VERSION] #Peter gabriel robert fripp here comes the flood#Robert fripp peter gabriel flood#robert fripp peter gabriel flood#gabriel fripp here comes the floodhere comes the flood#Fripp#Peter#Gabriel#robert fripp#King crimson ...
Thanos
11 hours, 39 minutes ago
Views: 140 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 •
Morcheeba - Sounds of Blue (Official Music Video) Listen to 'Sounds Of Blue' streaming now: morcheeba.lnk.to Pre-order 'Blackest Blue', released May 14th: morcheeba.lnk.to Connect with Morcheeba: morcheeba.ukFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @morcheebaband ---------- Credits Production Company: Big Head MediaProducer: Melissa MasseyDirector: Martin J PickeringDOP/Steadicam: Tom EnglishProduction Manager: Talor Hanson1st ...
Thanos
11 hours, 43 minutes ago
Views: 127 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Black Pumas - Strangers (Feat. Lucius) (The Kinks Cover) Black Pumas and Lucius have released a new cover of The Kinks classic “Strangers.” Download/stream the song here: smarturl.it Watch the story behind the recording: YouTube The song is featured in the new trailer for "Life in a Day," ...
Thanos
11 hours, 53 minutes ago
Views: 136 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Florida’s Genre-Bending Shoegaze X Punk X Synthy Dream-Popsters MORNING TRIPS Release “My Parade”An eclectic mix of genre-bending sounds pave the way for alt-pop band, the Morning Trips, and their new release, “My Parade.” First on the scene in 2017, the Fort Walton Beach, Florida-based four-piece’s expansive sound has been described as by ...
ericalper2021
3 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 2,186 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Synth-Popper GRUMPY KITTY BOY Confronts Reality in Striking New “Blue Eyes” Single Award-nominated and internationally esteemed Toronto-based artist Juro Kim Feliz’s synth-pop alter ego Grumpy Kitty Boy personifies the plight of people who need to let go of the past, live in the present, and look after themselves further ahead in ...
ericalper2021
4 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 2,021 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Theatrical Power Pop Band DOUGLAS VON IRVIN’S CARNIVAL Announces Spooky New Single, “Ultra Man” Douglas Von Irvin’s Carnival, or DVIC, is an up-and-coming songwriting collective dedicated to generating feelings and emotion with not only their music, but films too. The project was formed by the mysterious lead singer, Von Irvin and the band’s ...
ericalper2021
4 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 2,062 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 7 •
Nobleton, ON’s Country Artist Matt Morson Puts His Heart on His Sleeve in Tear-Jerking New Single, “Take a Chance” After making his official comeback last summer, Nobleton, Ontario-born country singer Matt Morson has just released his latest single — it’s called “Take a Chance.” Though the powerful country ballad sounds like a bit of a different approach for ...
ericalper2021
5 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 10,400 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •