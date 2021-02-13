Saturday Jam: Lake Street Dive, “Hypotheticals”
Video Directed + Produced by Alex Chaloff for Bucket’s Moving Company
Recorded at Phantom Studios, Gallatin TN
“Hypotheticals” from the upcoming Lake Street Dive album Obviously
Out March 12th on Nonesuch Records
Pre-Order Obviously NOW: smarturl.it
Produced by Mike Elizondo
Rachael Price: vocals
Mike “McDuck” Olson: guitar
Bridget Kearney: bass, background vocals
Mike Calabrese: drums, percussion, vocals, grunts
Akie Bermiss: keys, vocals, synthesizer
LYRICS
Obviously, we’re at the beginning of something
I don’t expect you to know where it’s gonna go
But I believe we might be onto something
I just thought maybe you should know
I’ve been playing out a lot of hypotheticals in my mind
I’ve been writing your name down next to mine
Been imagining all the things you and I could do oo oo
I’ve seen all the possibilities in my dreams
You’re alone when you should really be next to me
Baby, let’s not wait and see
Immediate action isn’t necessary
It’s a fatal attraction, it’s a little scary
But I got a plan of attack and it’ll get us there someday soon, I know it
I got a plan A and I got a plan B
And if it’s absolutely necessary we’ll go to plan C
Whatever I gotta do to be with you
I’ve been playing out a lot of hypotheticals in my mind
I’ve been imagining all the things you and I could do
I’ve seen all the possibilities in my dreams
You’re alone but you should really be next to me
Baby, let’s not wait and see
Nobody can see into the future
Even the weatherman gets caught out in the rain sometimes
But I see something in you that I’ve never seen before
And I can’t be sure, no maybe not, but I think it’s worth a shot
Hypothetically yes
Theoretically forever
We’ll see what happens but I hope we will never be apart.