Saturday Jam: Lake Street Dive, “Hypotheticals”

Video Directed + Produced by Alex Chaloff for Bucket’s Moving Company

Recorded at Phantom Studios, Gallatin TN

“Hypotheticals” from the upcoming Lake Street Dive album Obviously

Out March 12th on Nonesuch Records

Pre-Order Obviously NOW: smarturl.it

Produced by Mike Elizondo

Rachael Price: vocals

Mike “McDuck” Olson: guitar

Bridget Kearney: bass, background vocals

Mike Calabrese: drums, percussion, vocals, grunts

Akie Bermiss: keys, vocals, synthesizer

LYRICS

Obviously, we’re at the beginning of something

I don’t expect you to know where it’s gonna go

But I believe we might be onto something

I just thought maybe you should know

I’ve been playing out a lot of hypotheticals in my mind

I’ve been writing your name down next to mine

Been imagining all the things you and I could do oo oo

I’ve seen all the possibilities in my dreams

You’re alone when you should really be next to me

Baby, let’s not wait and see

Immediate action isn’t necessary

It’s a fatal attraction, it’s a little scary

But I got a plan of attack and it’ll get us there someday soon, I know it

I got a plan A and I got a plan B

And if it’s absolutely necessary we’ll go to plan C

Whatever I gotta do to be with you

I’ve been playing out a lot of hypotheticals in my mind

I’ve been imagining all the things you and I could do

I’ve seen all the possibilities in my dreams

You’re alone but you should really be next to me

Baby, let’s not wait and see

Nobody can see into the future

Even the weatherman gets caught out in the rain sometimes

But I see something in you that I’ve never seen before

And I can’t be sure, no maybe not, but I think it’s worth a shot

Hypothetically yes

Theoretically forever

We’ll see what happens but I hope we will never be apart.

#lakestreetdive #obviouslyLSD #obviously