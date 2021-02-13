Pat Metheny: “America Undefined” (Official Music Video)
“America Undefined”
Composed by Pat Metheny
Band Arrangement by Pat Metheny and Gwilym Simcock
Orchestral Arrangement by Gil Goldstein
Pat Metheny: Guitar, Keyboards, Sounds
Gwilym Simcock: Piano
Linda May Han Oh: Acoustic Bass
Antonio Sanchez: Drums
Luis Conte: Percussion
The Hollywood Studio Symphony
Conducted by Joel McNeely
Produced by Pat Metheny
Co-Produced by Steve Rodby
Video by Robert Edridge-Waks
“The very word ‘America’ remains a new, almost completely undefined and extremely controversial proper noun. No one in the world seems to know exactly what it describes.”
-James Baldwin