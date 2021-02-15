Incredible Performance by Rhiannon Giddens: “Mouth Music” (Live at Celtic Connections 2016)

YouTube

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 bit.ly

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 bbc.in

Filmed for BBC Radio 2 and Celtic Connections with Mark Radcliffe at the CCA in Glasgow. For more: bbc.co.uk

#bbc

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 bbc.in.