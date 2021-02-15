 

Tommy Emmanuel Brings Down the House: “Guitar Boogie”

145
Music

YouTube

This song is part of the Tommy Emmanuel album and film ‘Live from the Balboa Theatre’. It was filmed live at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego, CA in 2011.
Stream ‘Live from the Balboa Theatre’ here: tommyemmanuel.lnk.to

Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST

