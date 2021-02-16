The Bob Cesca Podcast: America’s Kids Got Dancing
America’s Kids Got Dancing — [Explicit Language] Buzz Burbank returns to the show! Claudia and Kellyanne Conway on American Idol; The normalization of villains; Trump was acquitted for the second time; Mitch McConnell wants it both ways; Witnesses or Not; Trump’s poll numbers have gone up since the acquittal; Rep. Bennie Thompson invokes the KKK Act in lawsuit against Trump and Rudy; A 9/11 style commission in the works; The Rock for president?; Another study proves that masks work; COVID and personal sacrifice; With music by Michael McDermott; and more!