Great New Music From Crowded House: “To the Island” (Official Video)

Official Music Video for “To The Island”, directed by Neil Finn and produced by Simon Mark Brown.

Crowded House is Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.

LYRICS:

You pick me up with a smile for my weakness

I’m bittersweet but you care about me

You found me lost in the chaos and confusion

You said it’s possible that we can be free

You take my hand and then you sweep me off my feet

Oh let me move you

Come to the island

Where we can save our souls

It’s just the right size (for me)

The world is beyond us

It’s too enormous

But oh the island is just right

It’s the perfect size

You pick me up, with the promise of love

Our names on the door at the island of real

You have a way of being gentle and tough

In every sense I think you know how I feel

Cos I’m afraid of things I don’t understand

And now I need a little hope

Oh Let me move you

(the cities covered in smoke)

Come to the island

(the whole systems broke)

Where we can save our souls

It’s just the right size (for me)

The world is beyond us

(let’s not get into a fight)

It’s too enormous

(Irene Goodnight)

But oh the island is just right

It’s the perfect size

Just right

It’s the perfect size (for me)

The world is beyond us

(Shit just got real)

It’s too enormous

(Fell under the wheel)

But oh the island is just right

It’s the perfect size for me

An EMI Recorded Music Australia Production © 2021 Lester Records Ltd., under exclusive license to Universal Music Australia Pty Ltd.