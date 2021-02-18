 

As Millions of Texans Freeze Without Power, Ted Cruz Decides to Vacation in Cancun

129
Politics • Views: 1,594

As Texans struggle to survive a massive winter storm that has left millions without electricity, oleaginous Senator Ted Cruz decides it’s a great time for a vacation in Cancun.

Then, when he’s caught by people who saw him getting on the plane and posted photos to social media, he uses his daughters as an excuse. How Republican of him.

In a statement, the Texas Republican said he flew with his daughters on Wednesday and would be returning Thursday amid an uproar over the family trip. “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”

This trip came right after he urged Texans to “stay home and hug your kids.”

In an interview Monday with San Antonio-based radio host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo, Cruz said he was fortunate not to have lost power at his Houston home. He urged his fellow Texans to stay home because of the danger posed by the storms.

“This storm is dangerous, and there’s a second storm expected to hit this week, which will make things even worse,” he said. “So if you can stay home, don’t go out on the roads. Don’t risk the ice.”

Cruz added that he had spoken over the weekend with a meteorologist who said the combination of storms could lead up to 100 people in the state losing their lives this week alone.

“So don’t risk it,” Cruz said. “Keep your family safe, and just stay home and hug your kids.”

The emerging spin from Republicans on Cruz: he’s useless anyway. All he does is consume valuable resources. Better if he isn’t there.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
KALEO - Break My Baby (LIVE From Þrídrangar, Iceland) Break My Baby - Live from Þrídrangar - Iceland Music and Lyrics by JJ Julius Son Stream/Download: kaleo.lnk.to Þrídrangar means “three rock pillars” and is located 4.5 miles from Iceland's south coast. In 1939, three of Westman Islands' best ...
Thanos
5 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 688 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 6 •
Lake Street Dive - Hypotheticals [From Phantom Studios] Video Directed + Produced by Alex Chaloff for Bucket's Moving CompanyRecorded at Phantom Studios, Gallatin TN"Hypotheticals" from the upcoming Lake Street Dive album ObviouslyOut March 12th on Nonesuch RecordsPre-Order Obviously NOW: smarturl.it Produced by Mike ElizondoRachael Price: vocalsMike “McDuck” ...
Thanos
5 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 572 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
Jon Batiste - CRY (Lyric Video) Listen to “CRY” and order my album ‘WE ARE’: jon-batiste.lnk.to Shop merch: jonbatistestore.com Follow Jon:Instagram: jon-batiste.lnk.toFacebook: jon-batiste.lnk.toTwitter: jon-batiste.lnk.toSpotify: jon-batiste.lnk.to Apple Music: jon-batiste.lnk.toAmazon: jon-batiste.lnk.toSoundcloud: jon-batiste.lnk.toPandora: jon-batiste.lnk.toYouTube Music: jon-batiste.lnk.to Official Website: jonbatiste.com Video Credits:Director: Charles ToddDirector of Photography: Ben CareyProducer: Brian ...
Thanos
5 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 761 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
Robert Fripp & Peter Gabriel - Here Comes the Flood (1979) [RV VERSION] Robert Fripp & Peter Gabriel - Here Comes The Flood (1979) [RV VERSION] #Peter gabriel robert fripp here comes the flood#Robert fripp peter gabriel flood#robert fripp peter gabriel flood#gabriel fripp here comes the floodhere comes the flood#Fripp#Peter#Gabriel#robert fripp#King crimson ...
Thanos
5 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 608 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 5 •
Morcheeba - Sounds of Blue (Official Music Video) Listen to 'Sounds Of Blue' streaming now: morcheeba.lnk.to Pre-order 'Blackest Blue', released May 14th: morcheeba.lnk.to Connect with Morcheeba: morcheeba.ukFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @morcheebaband ---------- Credits Production Company: Big Head MediaProducer: Melissa MasseyDirector: Martin J PickeringDOP/Steadicam: Tom EnglishProduction Manager: Talor Hanson1st ...
Thanos
5 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 609 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Black Pumas - Strangers (Feat. Lucius) (The Kinks Cover) Black Pumas and Lucius have released a new cover of The Kinks classic “Strangers.” Download/stream the song here: smarturl.it Watch the story behind the recording: YouTube The song is featured in the new trailer for "Life in a Day," ...
Thanos
5 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 571 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210207Not a lot got done this weekendThe back is still not right and the marathon is next week.This race is a big deal for a few reasons.I've been chasing an elusive PR on this particular race course for several years.After ...
Dangerman
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 780 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
The Weather Station - Parking Lot (Official Video) #TheWeatherStation #ParkingLot #Ignorance "Parking Lot" from The Weather Station's new album 'Ignorance' out February 5th, 2021 Pre-order 'Ignorance' on LP, CD & Cassette here: theweatherstation.lnk.toSpotify: theweatherstation.lnk.toApple: theweatherstation.lnk.to instagram.comfacebook.com Directed by Tamara Lindeman & Adam CrosbyProduced, Captured & Colour Correction ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,061 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Birdy - Surrender [Official Lyric Video] Birdy - Surrender [Official Lyric Video] Listen to 'Surrender' now: birdy.lnk.to 'Young Heart', the new album, available to pre-order now: birdy.lnk.to Listen to Birdy's Complete Collection playlist: birdy.lnk.to... Subscribe for more official content from Birdy: bit.ly Video - Lotta ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 988 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210131Woke up last monday with some serious back pain that hasn't abated yet.It was clearly from sunday's effort moving 1500 pounds of bagged of rock.The pain has been bent over pretzel intense so there's been no running. And there's a ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 3 days ago
Views: 663 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •