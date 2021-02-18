The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Carnival Barker’s Bitch
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Carnival Barker’s Bitch — [Explicit Content] Trump Plaza casino demolished; Rush Limbaugh, dead at 70; Limbaugh’s legacy of right-wing extremism; Lies for profit; Limbaugh normalized racism; Texas is a block of ice and Republicans blame AOC and California; Ted Cruz goes to Cancun; No, Biden didn’t use weather weapons to punish Texas; Bob lost his patience with the Lincoln Project; How to get a song out of your head; Buzz’s touching story on the Tuesday show; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; Music by Revoir and George Harris; and more!