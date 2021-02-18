 

The Main Squeeze - “Hotel California”

2
Music

smack dat like button for more funk!! 🍊

Stream or download this track on your favorite platform: li.sten.to

Lessons with the Squeeze! :: bit.ly

with special guest
@will_phillips_percworld - Percussion

IG
@instasqueeze
Corey Frye - Vocals (@fryezwiththat)
Maximillian - Guitar (@maxamillionpictures)
Smiley - Keys (@smilehighmusic)
Rob Walker - Bass (@j_walkin513)
Reuben Gingrich - Drums (@reubengingrich)

Engineered & Mixed by Jonathan D. Allee (@soundzy)
Mastering & Video Edit by Reuben Gingrich - reubengingrich.com
Filmed by Will Crowther (@thisguysnaps)

#themainsqueeze #hotelcalifornia #eagles

