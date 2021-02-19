Bonus Video From Snarky Puppy: “Shapons Vindaloo” Feat. Väsen
Snarky Puppy feat. Väsen - Shapons Vindaloo
From Snarky Puppy’s live CD/DVD - “Family Dinner - Vol. Two”
Stream/Download/CD/Vinyl: orcd.co
©GroundUP Music 2016
Written by André Ferrari
Arranged by André Ferrari, Michael League & Snarky Puppy
Recorded and filmed at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans, LA, February 12-14, 2015.
FEATURED GUESTS
Väsen - Olov Johansson, André Ferrari, Roger Tallroth
SNARKY PUPPY
Keyboards: Bill Laurance, Cory Henry, Shaun Martin, and Justin Stanton
Guitars: Bob Lanzetti, Mark Lettieri, and Chris McQueen
Electric Bass: Michael League
Drums: Robert Sput Searight and Larnell Lewis
Percussion: Larnell Lewis, Nate Werth, and Marcelo Woloski
Trumpet and Flugelhorn: Jay Jennings and Mike ‘Maz’ Maher
Tenor Sax: Chris Bullock
Background vocals: Candy West, Peaches West, and Rachella Searight
Engineered by Eric Hartman
Assisted by Matt Recchia, Andrés Daza, & Camilo Salazar
Mixed by Eric Hartman, Michael League, & Nathan Forsbach
Mastered by Scott Hull
Directed by Andy LaViolette & Michael League
Follow Snarky Puppy
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @realsnarkypuppy
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: snarkypuppy.com
Follow Väsen
Facebook: facebook.com
Website: vasen.se
Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net