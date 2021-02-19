 

Bonus Video From Snarky Puppy: “Shapons Vindaloo” Feat. Väsen

92
Music • Views: 1,504

YouTube

Snarky Puppy feat. Väsen - Shapons Vindaloo
From Snarky Puppy’s live CD/DVD - “Family Dinner - Vol. Two”
Stream/Download/CD/Vinyl: orcd.co
©GroundUP Music 2016

Written by André Ferrari
Arranged by André Ferrari, Michael League & Snarky Puppy
Recorded and filmed at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans, LA, February 12-14, 2015.

FEATURED GUESTS
Väsen - Olov Johansson, André Ferrari, Roger Tallroth

SNARKY PUPPY
Keyboards: Bill Laurance, Cory Henry, Shaun Martin, and Justin Stanton
Guitars: Bob Lanzetti, Mark Lettieri, and Chris McQueen
Electric Bass: Michael League
Drums: Robert Sput Searight and Larnell Lewis
Percussion: Larnell Lewis, Nate Werth, and Marcelo Woloski
Trumpet and Flugelhorn: Jay Jennings and Mike ‘Maz’ Maher
Tenor Sax: Chris Bullock
Background vocals: Candy West, Peaches West, and Rachella Searight

Engineered by Eric Hartman
Assisted by Matt Recchia, Andrés Daza, & Camilo Salazar
Mixed by Eric Hartman, Michael League, & Nathan Forsbach
Mastered by Scott Hull
Directed by Andy LaViolette & Michael League

Follow Snarky Puppy
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @realsnarkypuppy
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: snarkypuppy.com

Follow Väsen
Facebook: facebook.com
Website: vasen.se

Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Staves - Best Friend [Live at Lafayette] The Staves - Best Friend [Live at Lafayette] Our new album 'Good Woman' is out now: lnk.to Follow The Staves:Facebook thestaves.lnk.toTwitter thestaves.lnk.toInstagram thestaves.lnk.to YouTube thestaves.lnk.toSpotify thestaves.lnk.toiTunes thestaves.lnk.to When I could be anythingThat I wanted OhWe could be better thanBetter ...
Thanos
3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Views: 65 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Sting - Shape of My Heart (Official Music Video)REMASTERED IN HD!Official Video For Sting's "Shape Of My Heart".#Sting #ShapeOfMyHeart #Remastered
Thanos
8 hours, 42 minutes ago
Views: 118 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Amy Macdonald - Statues (Single Mix) (Official Audio) One of Amy's best features is that she doesn't "Americanize" her singing voice, something too many UK performers do. The Official Audio for Statues (Single Mix) by Amy Macdonald, taken from the new album 'The Human Demands'. Listen now: ...
Thanos
9 hours, 19 minutes ago
Views: 115 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
KALEO - Break My Baby (LIVE From Þrídrangar, Iceland) Break My Baby - Live from Þrídrangar - Iceland Music and Lyrics by JJ Julius Son Stream/Download: kaleo.lnk.to Þrídrangar means “three rock pillars” and is located 4.5 miles from Iceland's south coast. In 1939, three of Westman Islands' best ...
Thanos
6 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 826 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 6 •
Lake Street Dive - Hypotheticals [From Phantom Studios] Video Directed + Produced by Alex Chaloff for Bucket's Moving CompanyRecorded at Phantom Studios, Gallatin TN"Hypotheticals" from the upcoming Lake Street Dive album ObviouslyOut March 12th on Nonesuch RecordsPre-Order Obviously NOW: smarturl.it Produced by Mike ElizondoRachael Price: vocalsMike “McDuck” ...
Thanos
6 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 681 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
Jon Batiste - CRY (Lyric Video) Listen to “CRY” and order my album ‘WE ARE’: jon-batiste.lnk.to Shop merch: jonbatistestore.com Follow Jon:Instagram: jon-batiste.lnk.toFacebook: jon-batiste.lnk.toTwitter: jon-batiste.lnk.toSpotify: jon-batiste.lnk.to Apple Music: jon-batiste.lnk.toAmazon: jon-batiste.lnk.toSoundcloud: jon-batiste.lnk.toPandora: jon-batiste.lnk.toYouTube Music: jon-batiste.lnk.to Official Website: jonbatiste.com Video Credits:Director: Charles ToddDirector of Photography: Ben CareyProducer: Brian ...
Thanos
6 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 912 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
Robert Fripp & Peter Gabriel - Here Comes the Flood (1979) [RV VERSION] Robert Fripp & Peter Gabriel - Here Comes The Flood (1979) [RV VERSION] #Peter gabriel robert fripp here comes the flood#Robert fripp peter gabriel flood#robert fripp peter gabriel flood#gabriel fripp here comes the floodhere comes the flood#Fripp#Peter#Gabriel#robert fripp#King crimson ...
Thanos
6 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 745 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 5 •
Morcheeba - Sounds of Blue (Official Music Video) Listen to 'Sounds Of Blue' streaming now: morcheeba.lnk.to Pre-order 'Blackest Blue', released May 14th: morcheeba.lnk.to Connect with Morcheeba: morcheeba.ukFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @morcheebaband ---------- Credits Production Company: Big Head MediaProducer: Melissa MasseyDirector: Martin J PickeringDOP/Steadicam: Tom EnglishProduction Manager: Talor Hanson1st ...
Thanos
6 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 756 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Black Pumas - Strangers (Feat. Lucius) (The Kinks Cover) Black Pumas and Lucius have released a new cover of The Kinks classic “Strangers.” Download/stream the song here: smarturl.it Watch the story behind the recording: YouTube The song is featured in the new trailer for "Life in a Day," ...
Thanos
6 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 728 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210207Not a lot got done this weekendThe back is still not right and the marathon is next week.This race is a big deal for a few reasons.I've been chasing an elusive PR on this particular race course for several years.After ...
Dangerman
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 917 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •