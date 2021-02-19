Bonus Video From Snarky Puppy: “Shapons Vindaloo” Feat. Väsen

YouTube

Snarky Puppy feat. Väsen - Shapons Vindaloo

From Snarky Puppy’s live CD/DVD - “Family Dinner - Vol. Two”

Stream/Download/CD/Vinyl: orcd.co

©GroundUP Music 2016

Written by André Ferrari

Arranged by André Ferrari, Michael League & Snarky Puppy

Recorded and filmed at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans, LA, February 12-14, 2015.

FEATURED GUESTS

Väsen - Olov Johansson, André Ferrari, Roger Tallroth

SNARKY PUPPY

Keyboards: Bill Laurance, Cory Henry, Shaun Martin, and Justin Stanton

Guitars: Bob Lanzetti, Mark Lettieri, and Chris McQueen

Electric Bass: Michael League

Drums: Robert Sput Searight and Larnell Lewis

Percussion: Larnell Lewis, Nate Werth, and Marcelo Woloski

Trumpet and Flugelhorn: Jay Jennings and Mike ‘Maz’ Maher

Tenor Sax: Chris Bullock

Background vocals: Candy West, Peaches West, and Rachella Searight

Engineered by Eric Hartman

Assisted by Matt Recchia, Andrés Daza, & Camilo Salazar

Mixed by Eric Hartman, Michael League, & Nathan Forsbach

Mastered by Scott Hull

Directed by Andy LaViolette & Michael League

