Saturday Jazz: Larnell Lewis Swings Hard: “No Access”
Larnell Lewis - No Access
Buy the CD or limited edition 12” LP at larnelllewismusic.com
Stream and Download on Bandcamp: larnelllewis.bandcamp.com
Written By: Larnell Lewis
Album: Relive the Moment (Upcoming release, December 4th 2020)
Filmed and Recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann)
My gratitude to everyone involved in this project:
Live drums filmed & recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann).
Videography by Thom Varey and Marco Libretti of Varey Sound
Original album tracks recorded at Canterbury Music Company (Jeremy Darby), Thunder Dome Sound (Eddie Bullen), Sam Sound Productions (Samuel Williams), and LLMusic Studios (Larnell Lewis)
Produced & Arranged by Larnell Lewis & Eddie Bullen
All compositions written by Larnell Lewis
William Sperandei - Trumpet
Rob Christian - Tenor Sax
Robi Botos - Piano
Mike Downes - Acoustic Bass
Larnell Lewis - Drums, Keys/Synth
Mixed by John ‘Beetle’ Bailey at The Drive Shed
Mastered by Peter Letros of Wreckhouse Mastering
Art Direction and Design by Jesse Ryan of @fweculturedesign
Photography by Avital Zemer Photography
Clothing/Fashion consultation through Val Andrews at Stylin’ by Val
Project Management by Joy Lapps-Lewis, Siobhan Murphy, and Emma Aurelia
Special thanks to @ontarioartscouncil, @factorcanada, @torontoartscouncil and @ontariocreates for their support!
Larnell proudly endorses Yamaha Electronic and Acoustic Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, Evans Drumheads, Promark Drumsticks, D’Addario musical accessories, LP Latin Percussion, and Prologix Percussion.
Special thanks to the Ontario Arts Council, Toronto Arts Council, FACTOR, and Ontario Creates for their support!
Gear List:
Stay Connected:
facebook.com
@larnell_lewis
instagram.com
larnelllewismusic.com