 

Saturday Jazz: Larnell Lewis Swings Hard: “No Access”

202
Music • Views: 1,659

YouTube

Larnell Lewis - No Access

Buy the CD or limited edition 12” LP at larnelllewismusic.com

Stream and Download on Bandcamp: larnelllewis.bandcamp.com

Written By: Larnell Lewis
Album: Relive the Moment (Upcoming release, December 4th 2020)
Filmed and Recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann)

My gratitude to everyone involved in this project:

Live drums filmed & recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann).
Videography by Thom Varey and Marco Libretti of Varey Sound
Original album tracks recorded at Canterbury Music Company (Jeremy Darby), Thunder Dome Sound (Eddie Bullen), Sam Sound Productions (Samuel Williams), and LLMusic Studios (Larnell Lewis)
Produced & Arranged by Larnell Lewis & Eddie Bullen
All compositions written by Larnell Lewis

William Sperandei - Trumpet
Rob Christian - Tenor Sax
Robi Botos - Piano
Mike Downes - Acoustic Bass
Larnell Lewis - Drums, Keys/Synth

Mixed by John ‘Beetle’ Bailey at The Drive Shed
Mastered by Peter Letros of Wreckhouse Mastering
Art Direction and Design by Jesse Ryan of @fweculturedesign
Photography by Avital Zemer Photography
Clothing/Fashion consultation through Val Andrews at Stylin’ by Val
Project Management by Joy Lapps-Lewis, Siobhan Murphy, and Emma Aurelia

Special thanks to @ontarioartscouncil, @factorcanada, @torontoartscouncil and @ontariocreates for their support!

Larnell proudly endorses Yamaha Electronic and Acoustic Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, Evans Drumheads, Promark Drumsticks, D’Addario musical accessories, LP Latin Percussion, and Prologix Percussion.

Special thanks to the Ontario Arts Council, Toronto Arts Council, FACTOR, and Ontario Creates for their support!

Gear List:

instagram.com

Stay Connected:
facebook.com
@larnell_lewis
instagram.com
larnelllewismusic.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Staves - Best Friend [Live at Lafayette] The Staves - Best Friend [Live at Lafayette] Our new album 'Good Woman' is out now: lnk.to Follow The Staves:Facebook thestaves.lnk.toTwitter thestaves.lnk.toInstagram thestaves.lnk.to YouTube thestaves.lnk.toSpotify thestaves.lnk.toiTunes thestaves.lnk.to When I could be anythingThat I wanted OhWe could be better thanBetter ...
Thanos
20 hours, 47 minutes ago
Views: 196 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Sting - Shape of My Heart (Official Music Video)REMASTERED IN HD!Official Video For Sting's "Shape Of My Heart".#Sting #ShapeOfMyHeart #Remastered
Thanos
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 233 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Amy Macdonald - Statues (Single Mix) (Official Audio) One of Amy's best features is that she doesn't "Americanize" her singing voice, something too many UK performers do. The Official Audio for Statues (Single Mix) by Amy Macdonald, taken from the new album 'The Human Demands'. Listen now: ...
Thanos
1 day, 2 hours ago
Views: 237 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
KALEO - Break My Baby (LIVE From Þrídrangar, Iceland) Break My Baby - Live from Þrídrangar - Iceland Music and Lyrics by JJ Julius Son Stream/Download: kaleo.lnk.to Þrídrangar means “three rock pillars” and is located 4.5 miles from Iceland's south coast. In 1939, three of Westman Islands' best ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 934 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 6 •
Lake Street Dive - Hypotheticals [From Phantom Studios] Video Directed + Produced by Alex Chaloff for Bucket's Moving CompanyRecorded at Phantom Studios, Gallatin TN"Hypotheticals" from the upcoming Lake Street Dive album ObviouslyOut March 12th on Nonesuch RecordsPre-Order Obviously NOW: smarturl.it Produced by Mike ElizondoRachael Price: vocalsMike “McDuck” ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 772 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
Jon Batiste - CRY (Lyric Video) Listen to “CRY” and order my album ‘WE ARE’: jon-batiste.lnk.to Shop merch: jonbatistestore.com Follow Jon:Instagram: jon-batiste.lnk.toFacebook: jon-batiste.lnk.toTwitter: jon-batiste.lnk.toSpotify: jon-batiste.lnk.to Apple Music: jon-batiste.lnk.toAmazon: jon-batiste.lnk.toSoundcloud: jon-batiste.lnk.toPandora: jon-batiste.lnk.toYouTube Music: jon-batiste.lnk.to Official Website: jonbatiste.com Video Credits:Director: Charles ToddDirector of Photography: Ben CareyProducer: Brian ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 1,019 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
Robert Fripp & Peter Gabriel - Here Comes the Flood (1979) [RV VERSION] Robert Fripp & Peter Gabriel - Here Comes The Flood (1979) [RV VERSION] #Peter gabriel robert fripp here comes the flood#Robert fripp peter gabriel flood#robert fripp peter gabriel flood#gabriel fripp here comes the floodhere comes the flood#Fripp#Peter#Gabriel#robert fripp#King crimson ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 838 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 5 •
Morcheeba - Sounds of Blue (Official Music Video) Listen to 'Sounds Of Blue' streaming now: morcheeba.lnk.to Pre-order 'Blackest Blue', released May 14th: morcheeba.lnk.to Connect with Morcheeba: morcheeba.ukFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @morcheebaband ---------- Credits Production Company: Big Head MediaProducer: Melissa MasseyDirector: Martin J PickeringDOP/Steadicam: Tom EnglishProduction Manager: Talor Hanson1st ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 851 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Black Pumas - Strangers (Feat. Lucius) (The Kinks Cover) Black Pumas and Lucius have released a new cover of The Kinks classic “Strangers.” Download/stream the song here: smarturl.it Watch the story behind the recording: YouTube The song is featured in the new trailer for "Life in a Day," ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 834 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210207Not a lot got done this weekendThe back is still not right and the marathon is next week.This race is a big deal for a few reasons.I've been chasing an elusive PR on this particular race course for several years.After ...
Dangerman
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 1,003 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •