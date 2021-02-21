 

Great New Music From Kings of Leon: “Echoing”

Kings Of Leon // Echoing // Out Now: smarturl.it
When You See Yourself // The New Album Available March 5
Pre-Order / Pre-Save: smarturl.it

Listen to “The Bandit” & “100,000 People” // smarturl.it
Watch the official video for “The Bandit” // smarturl.it

Follow Kings Of Leon
Website: kingsofleon.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @kingsofleon

Follow Kings Of Leon HQ
Instagram: instagram.com

Subscribe to Kings Of Leon on YouTube: smarturl.it

____

Director - Casey McGrath
DP - Nyk Allen
Produced by - Robert H. Dyar Jr
Production Company - Creative Team
Editor - Adam Zukerman
Colored by Roy Pearson

1st AD - Kyler Wilson
Steadi Cam - Tom Yoder
Gaffer - Rob Bennet
Key Grip - Billy Gomes
1st AC - Kip Mcdonald
2nd Cam 1st AC - Armanda Costanza
Loader - Marsha Jones
BBE - Jon Key
BBG - Jr Warwick
Dim Board Opp - Zac Coren
Swing - Michelob Fedusenko
Swing - Nick Janney
Art Director - Elise Lacret
Art Assist - Nate Zensen
Set Medic | Covid Offer - Ryan Jones | Set Safety Solutions
Production Manager - Gabby Woodland
Production Coordinator - Josh Lay
Production Assistant - Cory Rich
Production Assistant - Derek Blankenship
Production Assistant - Chelsea Cannon
VTR - Chris Hill

Shot on 16mm film
Special thanks to the Kodak team (Jeremiah Drueke | Michael Brown | Ian Mcdonald)
____

Echoing

Waking early in the morning
Waiting on the light of day
Whole new kind of feeling is on the way
I’m not scared of knowing
If we’re ever getting out
We could be here forever without a doubt

Time is always higher learning
I’m still barely making grades
Just about imagination anyway

We are circling the wagons
Lining up in single file
Members of the jury are standing trial

Waiting on a memory
Waiting on a memory

Said if you love me and you’re willing to dance
We could take it to the high seas
Echoing, echoing where do we stand

My heart’s hard of hearing
My head’s full of sand
Feet point both directions if you need a hand

Black water reflection
Lost in a city park
I can’t find my way through the dark

Waiting on a memory
Waiting on a memory

Said if you love me and you’re willing to dance
We could take it to the high seas
Echoing, echoing where do we stand
We’ll be sailing on a wild breeze
If you love me and you’re willing to dance
We could take it to the high seas
Echoing, echoing, echoing

#kingsofleon #whenyouseeyourself #echoing

