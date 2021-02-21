Great New Music From Kings of Leon: “Echoing”

YouTube

____

Director - Casey McGrath

DP - Nyk Allen

Produced by - Robert H. Dyar Jr

Production Company - Creative Team

Editor - Adam Zukerman

Colored by Roy Pearson

1st AD - Kyler Wilson

Steadi Cam - Tom Yoder

Gaffer - Rob Bennet

Key Grip - Billy Gomes

1st AC - Kip Mcdonald

2nd Cam 1st AC - Armanda Costanza

Loader - Marsha Jones

BBE - Jon Key

BBG - Jr Warwick

Dim Board Opp - Zac Coren

Swing - Michelob Fedusenko

Swing - Nick Janney

Art Director - Elise Lacret

Art Assist - Nate Zensen

Set Medic | Covid Offer - Ryan Jones | Set Safety Solutions

Production Manager - Gabby Woodland

Production Coordinator - Josh Lay

Production Assistant - Cory Rich

Production Assistant - Derek Blankenship

Production Assistant - Chelsea Cannon

VTR - Chris Hill

Shot on 16mm film

Special thanks to the Kodak team (Jeremiah Drueke | Michael Brown | Ian Mcdonald)

____

Echoing



Waking early in the morning

Waiting on the light of day

Whole new kind of feeling is on the way

I’m not scared of knowing

If we’re ever getting out

We could be here forever without a doubt



Time is always higher learning

I’m still barely making grades

Just about imagination anyway



We are circling the wagons

Lining up in single file

Members of the jury are standing trial



Waiting on a memory

Waiting on a memory



Said if you love me and you’re willing to dance

We could take it to the high seas

Echoing, echoing where do we stand



My heart’s hard of hearing

My head’s full of sand

Feet point both directions if you need a hand



Black water reflection

Lost in a city park

I can’t find my way through the dark



Waiting on a memory

Waiting on a memory



Said if you love me and you’re willing to dance

We could take it to the high seas

Echoing, echoing where do we stand

We’ll be sailing on a wild breeze

If you love me and you’re willing to dance

We could take it to the high seas

Echoing, echoing, echoing



#kingsofleon #whenyouseeyourself #echoing