 

The Amazing Rhiannon Giddens on Fretless Banjo: “Spanish Mary”

Rhiannon Giddens performs “Spanish Mary” on Austin City Limits.

Catch Rhiannon Giddens on October 8, 2016, on your local PBS station. Watch Austin City Limits on PBS. For more visit acltv.com.

About the Episode
Enjoy performances by acclaimed singer/songwriters James Bay and Rhiannon Giddens. Englishman Bay plays songs from his chart-topping debut Chaos and the Calm. North Carolina native Giddens performs tunes from her Grammy-nominated solo debut Tomorrow is My Turn.

About Austin City Limits
ACL offers viewers unparalleled access to featured acts in an intimate setting that provides a platform for artists to deliver inspired, memorable, full-length performances. The program is taped live before a concert audience from The Moody Theater in downtown Austin. ACL is the longest-running music series in American television history and remains the only TV series to ever be awarded the National Medal of Arts. Since its inception, the groundbreaking music series has become an institution that’s helped secure Austin’s reputation as the Live Music Capital of the World. The historic KLRU Studio 6A, home to 36 years of ACL concerts, has been designated an official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark. In 2011, ACL moved to the new venue ACL Live at The Moody Theater in downtown Austin. ACL received a rare institutional Peabody Award for excellence and outstanding achievement in 2012.

ACL is produced by KLRU-TV and funding is provided in part by Dell, the Austin Convention Center Department, Shiner Beers and homeaway.com. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits. Learn more about Austin City Limits, programming and history at acltv.com.

Rhiannon Giddens - vocals
Dirk Powell - fiddle, accordion
Chance McCoy - electric guitar
Hubby Jenkins - guitar
Rowan Corbett - banjo
Malcolm Parsons - cello
Jason Sypher - bass
Jamie Dick - drums/percussion

