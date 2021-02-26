Malika Tirolien - GROW (Live Performance)
Malika Tirolien - “GROW”
From the album ‘HIGHER’ (GroundUP Music 2021): orcd.co
Malika Tirolien - “GROW is a reminder to enjoy the process wherever you may be in your life and do the best you can with what you can control.”
LIVE MUSICIANS
Malika Tirolien - Vocals and effects
Nadia Baldé - Vocals
Nancy Dassas - Vocals
Jean-Michel Frédéric - Keyboard
Philippe Lallier - Guitar
Marie-Ketely Gomes - Bass
Raynal Ismeus - Drums
PRODUCTION
Filming, editing, lights and stage decoration: Vladim Vilain
Assistant filming, lights and stage decoration: Lara Tippenhauer
Recording engineer, mix and editing: Albert Chambers
Styling: Maison Black Mission
Filmed and recorded at Studio Basebin
Written and composed by Malika Tirolien and Fredy Varre
Live version arranged by: Malika Tirolien
With the Great and Appreciated Support of Factor Canada, Canada Council of the Arts and Indiegogo funders
