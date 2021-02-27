Jackson Browne - Looking East - Food for Love Benefit

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “Looking East” for the Food for Love virtual benefit concert, Valentine’s Weekend, February 13, 2021, benefitting the New Mexico Association of Food Banks.

Poverty levels in New Mexico have reached a crisis point. Since COVID-19 struck, New Mexico food banks are overloaded with requests, and have struggled to keep up with demand.

Unemployment in New Mexico has reached record levels. Families are caught between paying overdue bills or putting food on the table. One in three children and one in five adults are in danger of going to bed hungry.

This is why, on February 13, 2021, dozens of generous musicians and special guests came together to create Food for Love, a virtual concert to raise money to provide emergency food relief in every county, Native American Nation and Pueblo in New Mexico, where poverty ranks 49th in the United States.

100% of every dollar raised goes directly to feed the hungry.

LYRICS

Standing in the ocean with the sun burning low in the west

Like a fire in the cavernous darkness at the heart of the beast

With my beliefs and possessions, stopped at the frontier in my chest

At the edge of my country, my back to the sea, looking east

Where the search for the truth is conducted with a wink and a nod

And where power and position are equated with the grace of God

These times are famine for the soul while for the senses it’s a feast

From the edge of my country, as far as you see, looking east

Hunger in the midnight, hunger at the stroke of noon

Hunger in the mansion, hunger in the rented room

Hunger on the TV, hunger on the printed page

And there’s a God-sized hunger underneath the laughing and the rage

In the absence of light

And the deepening night

Where I wait for the sun

Looking east

How long have I left my mind to the powers that be?

How long will it take to find the higher power moving in me?

Power in the insect

Power in the sea

Power in the snow falling silently

Power in the blossom

Power in the stone

Power in the song being sung alone

Power in the wheatfield

Power in the rain

Power in the sunlight and the hurricane

Power in the silence

Power in the flame

Power in the sound of the lover’s name

The power of the sunrise and the power of a prayer released

On the edge of my country, I pray for the ones with the least

Hunger in the midnight, hunger at the stroke of noon

Hunger in the banquet, hunger in the bride and groom

Hunger on the TV, hunger on the printed page

And there’s a God sized hunger underneath the questions of the age

And an absence of light

In the deepening night

Where I wait for the sun

Looking east

Written by Jackson Browne, Jeff Young, Kevin McCormick, Scott Thurston, Mark Goldenberg, Mauricio Lewak, Luis Conte.

(Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP / Glad Brad Music, Inc / Eye Cue Music, adm. By Almo Music Corp. / Bateria Music / Irague Music, ASCAP / Neurp Songs / Faux Music / Longitude Music Co., BMI)

Swallow Turn Music is administrated by Drive Music Publishing.