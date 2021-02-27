 

Jackson Browne - Looking East - Food for Love Benefit

40
Music • Views: 600

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “Looking East” for the Food for Love virtual benefit concert, Valentine’s Weekend, February 13, 2021, benefitting the New Mexico Association of Food Banks.

Click here to learn more and to donate now: foodforlove.org

Poverty levels in New Mexico have reached a crisis point. Since COVID-19 struck, New Mexico food banks are overloaded with requests, and have struggled to keep up with demand.

Unemployment in New Mexico has reached record levels. Families are caught between paying overdue bills or putting food on the table. One in three children and one in five adults are in danger of going to bed hungry.

This is why, on February 13, 2021, dozens of generous musicians and special guests came together to create Food for Love, a virtual concert to raise money to provide emergency food relief in every county, Native American Nation and Pueblo in New Mexico, where poverty ranks 49th in the United States.

100% of every dollar raised goes directly to feed the hungry.

***

From the album, “Looking East” hyperurl.co

Subscribe to the official Jackson Browne’s YouTube channel:

Watch more videos by Jackson Browne

Follow Jackson Browne:
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @JacksonBrowne

Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com

LYRICS
Standing in the ocean with the sun burning low in the west
Like a fire in the cavernous darkness at the heart of the beast
With my beliefs and possessions, stopped at the frontier in my chest
At the edge of my country, my back to the sea, looking east

Where the search for the truth is conducted with a wink and a nod
And where power and position are equated with the grace of God
These times are famine for the soul while for the senses it’s a feast
From the edge of my country, as far as you see, looking east

Hunger in the midnight, hunger at the stroke of noon
Hunger in the mansion, hunger in the rented room
Hunger on the TV, hunger on the printed page
And there’s a God-sized hunger underneath the laughing and the rage
In the absence of light
And the deepening night
Where I wait for the sun
Looking east

How long have I left my mind to the powers that be?
How long will it take to find the higher power moving in me?

Power in the insect
Power in the sea
Power in the snow falling silently
Power in the blossom
Power in the stone
Power in the song being sung alone
Power in the wheatfield
Power in the rain
Power in the sunlight and the hurricane
Power in the silence
Power in the flame
Power in the sound of the lover’s name
The power of the sunrise and the power of a prayer released
On the edge of my country, I pray for the ones with the least

Hunger in the midnight, hunger at the stroke of noon
Hunger in the banquet, hunger in the bride and groom
Hunger on the TV, hunger on the printed page
And there’s a God sized hunger underneath the questions of the age
And an absence of light
In the deepening night
Where I wait for the sun
Looking east

Written by Jackson Browne, Jeff Young, Kevin McCormick, Scott Thurston, Mark Goldenberg, Mauricio Lewak, Luis Conte.

(Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP / Glad Brad Music, Inc / Eye Cue Music, adm. By Almo Music Corp. / Bateria Music / Irague Music, ASCAP / Neurp Songs / Faux Music / Longitude Music Co., BMI)

Swallow Turn Music is administrated by Drive Music Publishing.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Black Pumas - I’m Ready (Live on the Late Late Show With James Corden) "I'm Ready" is available on the GRAMMY-nominated Deluxe Edition of the Black Pumas debut album. The Deluxe Edition includes 11 bonus tracks (3 brand new songs, 4 covers, and 4 live recordings) and is available now in 2xLP, 2xCD ...
Thanos
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 238 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Tomorrow - Jimmy Wahlsteen, Vincent VegaProvided to YouTube by Epidemic Sound Tomorrow · Jimmy Wahlsteen · Vincent Vega Epidemic Presents: Crates (M. Bison Edition) ℗ Epidemic Sound Released on: 2020-03-13 Producer: Kasper LindgrenComposer: Jimmy Wahlsteen Auto-generated by YouTube.
Thanos
3 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 446 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210221The waterfall bilge pump died three weeks ago.We're trying something new.Saturday we test installed two tiny aquarium pumps to get the waterfall going again.These pumps are very small but are designed to run all the time. Bilge pumps aren't. Though ...
Dangerman
4 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 453 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
The Staves - Best Friend [Live at Lafayette] The Staves - Best Friend [Live at Lafayette] Our new album 'Good Woman' is out now: lnk.to Follow The Staves:Facebook thestaves.lnk.toTwitter thestaves.lnk.toInstagram thestaves.lnk.to YouTube thestaves.lnk.toSpotify thestaves.lnk.toiTunes thestaves.lnk.to When I could be anythingThat I wanted OhWe could be better thanBetter ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 951 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Sting - Shape of My Heart (Official Music Video)REMASTERED IN HD!Official Video For Sting's "Shape Of My Heart".#Sting #ShapeOfMyHeart #Remastered
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 1,097 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Amy Macdonald - Statues (Single Mix) (Official Audio) One of Amy's best features is that she doesn't "Americanize" her singing voice, something too many UK performers do. The Official Audio for Statues (Single Mix) by Amy Macdonald, taken from the new album 'The Human Demands'. Listen now: ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 1,108 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
KALEO - Break My Baby (LIVE From Þrídrangar, Iceland) Break My Baby - Live from Þrídrangar - Iceland Music and Lyrics by JJ Julius Son Stream/Download: kaleo.lnk.to Þrídrangar means “three rock pillars” and is located 4.5 miles from Iceland's south coast. In 1939, three of Westman Islands' best ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,874 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 6 •
Lake Street Dive - Hypotheticals [From Phantom Studios] Video Directed + Produced by Alex Chaloff for Bucket's Moving CompanyRecorded at Phantom Studios, Gallatin TN"Hypotheticals" from the upcoming Lake Street Dive album ObviouslyOut March 12th on Nonesuch RecordsPre-Order Obviously NOW: smarturl.it Produced by Mike ElizondoRachael Price: vocalsMike “McDuck” ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,568 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
Jon Batiste - CRY (Lyric Video) Listen to “CRY” and order my album ‘WE ARE’: jon-batiste.lnk.to Shop merch: jonbatistestore.com Follow Jon:Instagram: jon-batiste.lnk.toFacebook: jon-batiste.lnk.toTwitter: jon-batiste.lnk.toSpotify: jon-batiste.lnk.to Apple Music: jon-batiste.lnk.toAmazon: jon-batiste.lnk.toSoundcloud: jon-batiste.lnk.toPandora: jon-batiste.lnk.toYouTube Music: jon-batiste.lnk.to Official Website: jonbatiste.com Video Credits:Director: Charles ToddDirector of Photography: Ben CareyProducer: Brian ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,995 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
Robert Fripp & Peter Gabriel - Here Comes the Flood (1979) [RV VERSION] Robert Fripp & Peter Gabriel - Here Comes The Flood (1979) [RV VERSION] #Peter gabriel robert fripp here comes the flood#Robert fripp peter gabriel flood#robert fripp peter gabriel flood#gabriel fripp here comes the floodhere comes the flood#Fripp#Peter#Gabriel#robert fripp#King crimson ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,649 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 6 •