Jackson Browne - Looking East - Food for Love Benefit
Jackson Browne performs “Looking East” for the Food for Love virtual benefit concert, Valentine’s Weekend, February 13, 2021, benefitting the New Mexico Association of Food Banks.
Poverty levels in New Mexico have reached a crisis point. Since COVID-19 struck, New Mexico food banks are overloaded with requests, and have struggled to keep up with demand.
Unemployment in New Mexico has reached record levels. Families are caught between paying overdue bills or putting food on the table. One in three children and one in five adults are in danger of going to bed hungry.
This is why, on February 13, 2021, dozens of generous musicians and special guests came together to create Food for Love, a virtual concert to raise money to provide emergency food relief in every county, Native American Nation and Pueblo in New Mexico, where poverty ranks 49th in the United States.
100% of every dollar raised goes directly to feed the hungry.
***
From the album, “Looking East” hyperurl.co
LYRICS
Standing in the ocean with the sun burning low in the west
Like a fire in the cavernous darkness at the heart of the beast
With my beliefs and possessions, stopped at the frontier in my chest
At the edge of my country, my back to the sea, looking east
Where the search for the truth is conducted with a wink and a nod
And where power and position are equated with the grace of God
These times are famine for the soul while for the senses it’s a feast
From the edge of my country, as far as you see, looking east
Hunger in the midnight, hunger at the stroke of noon
Hunger in the mansion, hunger in the rented room
Hunger on the TV, hunger on the printed page
And there’s a God-sized hunger underneath the laughing and the rage
In the absence of light
And the deepening night
Where I wait for the sun
Looking east
How long have I left my mind to the powers that be?
How long will it take to find the higher power moving in me?
Power in the insect
Power in the sea
Power in the snow falling silently
Power in the blossom
Power in the stone
Power in the song being sung alone
Power in the wheatfield
Power in the rain
Power in the sunlight and the hurricane
Power in the silence
Power in the flame
Power in the sound of the lover’s name
The power of the sunrise and the power of a prayer released
On the edge of my country, I pray for the ones with the least
Hunger in the midnight, hunger at the stroke of noon
Hunger in the banquet, hunger in the bride and groom
Hunger on the TV, hunger on the printed page
And there’s a God sized hunger underneath the questions of the age
And an absence of light
In the deepening night
Where I wait for the sun
Looking east
Written by Jackson Browne, Jeff Young, Kevin McCormick, Scott Thurston, Mark Goldenberg, Mauricio Lewak, Luis Conte.
(Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP / Glad Brad Music, Inc / Eye Cue Music, adm. By Almo Music Corp. / Bateria Music / Irague Music, ASCAP / Neurp Songs / Faux Music / Longitude Music Co., BMI)
Swallow Turn Music is administrated by Drive Music Publishing.