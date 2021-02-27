Robert “Sput” Searight & Ghost-Note in BEAST MODE: Drumeo Festival 2020

YouTube

One of the best parts of the 2020 Drumeo Festival was the full band performances: drummers in their natural habitat!

Arguably one of the most energetic performances at the event, Ghost-Note features Sput Searight (Snarky Puppy) on drums and an incredible group of musicians. On top of Sput’s flawless, funky fusion playing and major personality on the mic, you’ll see him trade solos with percussionist Nate Werth (Snarky Puppy).

This performance also features the fantastic Xavier Taplin on keys, MonoNeon on bass, Jonathan Mones on sax, Peter Knudsen on guitar, and Daniel Wyantis on trombone. People were dancing in their seats - it’s hard to describe the experience when you had to be there!

