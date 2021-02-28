Intense New Music Video From Danny Elfman: “Love in the Time of Covid”

YouTube

“Love In The Time Of Covid” by Danny Elfman

Director: Sven Gutjahr

Created by Berit Gwendolyn Gilma & Sven Gutjahr

Producer: Berit Gwendolyn Gilma

Production Manager: Philip Treschan

Featuring: Dæmon Clelland aka SHREK 666

Co-performer: Carra

Art direction: Berit Gwendolyn Gilma

Cinematography: Sven Gutjahr

1st AC: Philip Treschan

Set design: Joan Ling-Li Nesbit-Chang

Gaffer: Esra Tanriverdi

Character design & prosthetics: Dæmon Clelland

Make-up: Leana Ardeleanu

Custome design: Dæmon Clelland & Joan Ling-Li Nesbit-Chang

Choreographer: Franka Marlene Foth

Insert performer: Danny Elfman

Videographer additional footage: Melisa McGregor

Make-up additional footage: Lizbeth Williamson

Casting assistance: Roberta Caminneci

Pizza boy: Alexander Elschner-Linda

Cat: Mango

Strip Club: Angels Berlin

Filmed in Berlin, 2021

Music & Lyrics by Danny Elfman

Produced by Danny Elfman

Recorded by Noah Snyder

Additional Engineering: Nick Rives & Matt Tuggle

Mixed by Zakk Cervini

Mix Assistant: Nik Trekov

Mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound

Vocals, Guitars & Synths by Danny Elfman

Drums - Josh Freese

Guitars - Nili Brosh

Bass - Stu Brooks

Percussion – Sidney Hopson

Strings – Lyris Quartet

String Orchestration by Steve Bartek

Orchestration Assistant - Marc Mann

Midi Prep – Orlando Perez Rosso

Technical Assistant - Giacomo Lamparelli

Executive Produced by Laura Engel

Project Produced by Melisa McGregor

Danny Elfman’s Representation - Kraft-Engel Management

“Love In The Time Of Covid” - Lyrics by Danny Elfman

Living a life in a nutshell – Living a life in a nutshell

Stay inside and you’ll do well – break any rules and they might tell

World outside is humming — The mountain goats are sunning

This shit ain’t no fun, open the door and run….

Now nobody likes you, what a shame

Now nobody likes you, now nobody likes you…

Ooh, she likes me – ooh, she likes me, messages excite me

Ooh she likes me….

Love in the time of Covid (x4)

Keeping it, keeping it all inside (x3)

I want to see you, I want to see you

Without your clothes, without your skin

Without your skin – Without your skin

Sinning, sinning, sinning - Zoom me at midnight

I want to see you – without your clothes, without your skin

I want to see you – without your skin without your skin

Living a life in a nutshell, staying inside is a tough sell

Sniffing around for some intel - if I run out of buds it’ll be hell

Outside birds are singing - church bells are ringing

I’m filling up with feeling - open the door and run

Now nobody likes me (Nobody likes you) (x4)

Ooh, she likes me - her videos excite me,

Under the virtual moonlight, we got a date at midnight

Love in the time of Covid (x4)

Watching the cat, watching the cat,

Bouncing off the walls (I feel like that) - let’s make a rendezvous

It’s almost like having you in the room,

I want to have sex (too soon) - I can almost feel you

Starting to spin, staring to spin

Looking up, looking out, looking in

I’d give the world just to touch your skin.

© 2021 Danny Elfman, under exclusive license to Epitaph / Anti

Music & lyrics published by Morte Pharmaceutical Music (BMI)