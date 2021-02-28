 

Intense New Music Video From Danny Elfman: “Love in the Time of Covid”

“Love In The Time Of Covid” by Danny Elfman
Stream & download: dannyelfman.ffm.to

Director: Sven Gutjahr
Created by Berit Gwendolyn Gilma & Sven Gutjahr
Producer: Berit Gwendolyn Gilma
Production Manager: Philip Treschan

Featuring: Dæmon Clelland aka SHREK 666
Co-performer: Carra

Art direction: Berit Gwendolyn Gilma
Cinematography: Sven Gutjahr
1st AC: Philip Treschan
Set design: Joan Ling-Li Nesbit-Chang
Gaffer: Esra Tanriverdi
Character design & prosthetics: Dæmon Clelland
Make-up: Leana Ardeleanu
Custome design: Dæmon Clelland & Joan Ling-Li Nesbit-Chang
Choreographer: Franka Marlene Foth

Insert performer: Danny Elfman
Videographer additional footage: Melisa McGregor
Make-up additional footage: Lizbeth Williamson

Casting assistance: Roberta Caminneci
Pizza boy: Alexander Elschner-Linda
Cat: Mango

Strip Club: Angels Berlin
Filmed in Berlin, 2021

Epitaph Records is an artist-first indie label founded in Los Angeles by Bad Religion guitarist, Brett Gurewitz. Early releases from a variety of punk heavyweights helped launch the 90s punk explosion. Along the way, Epitaph has grown and evolved creatively while sticking to its mission of helping real artists make great recordings on their own terms.

Music & Lyrics by Danny Elfman
Produced by Danny Elfman
Recorded by Noah Snyder
Additional Engineering: Nick Rives & Matt Tuggle
Mixed by Zakk Cervini
Mix Assistant: Nik Trekov
Mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound

Vocals, Guitars & Synths by Danny Elfman
Drums - Josh Freese
Guitars - Nili Brosh
Bass - Stu Brooks
Percussion – Sidney Hopson
Strings – Lyris Quartet

String Orchestration by Steve Bartek
Orchestration Assistant - Marc Mann
Midi Prep – Orlando Perez Rosso
Technical Assistant - Giacomo Lamparelli

Executive Produced by Laura Engel
Project Produced by Melisa McGregor

Danny Elfman’s Representation - Kraft-Engel Management

“Love In The Time Of Covid” - Lyrics by Danny Elfman

Living a life in a nutshell – Living a life in a nutshell
Stay inside and you’ll do well – break any rules and they might tell

World outside is humming — The mountain goats are sunning
This shit ain’t no fun, open the door and run….

Now nobody likes you, what a shame
Now nobody likes you, now nobody likes you…
Ooh, she likes me – ooh, she likes me, messages excite me
Ooh she likes me….

Love in the time of Covid (x4)

Keeping it, keeping it all inside (x3)
I want to see you, I want to see you
Without your clothes, without your skin
Without your skin – Without your skin
Sinning, sinning, sinning - Zoom me at midnight

I want to see you – without your clothes, without your skin
I want to see you – without your skin without your skin

Living a life in a nutshell, staying inside is a tough sell
Sniffing around for some intel - if I run out of buds it’ll be hell
Outside birds are singing - church bells are ringing
I’m filling up with feeling - open the door and run

Now nobody likes me (Nobody likes you) (x4)

Ooh, she likes me - her videos excite me,
Under the virtual moonlight, we got a date at midnight

Love in the time of Covid (x4)

Watching the cat, watching the cat,
Bouncing off the walls (I feel like that) - let’s make a rendezvous
It’s almost like having you in the room,
I want to have sex (too soon) - I can almost feel you
Starting to spin, staring to spin
Looking up, looking out, looking in
I’d give the world just to touch your skin.

© 2021 Danny Elfman, under exclusive license to Epitaph / Anti
Music & lyrics published by Morte Pharmaceutical Music (BMI)

