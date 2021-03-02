The Bob Cesca Podcast: Andrew Cuomo Has to Go-Mo
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Andrew Cuomo Has To Go-Mo — [Explicit Language] It’s a feisty show today as we discuss Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations; The Adults in the Room; Overruling the Senate parliamentarian; The $15 minimum wage; The COVID relief checks; Why Red Rose progressives are wrong about all of it; The Voting Rights Act is about to be further eroded; Georgia law that rolls back voting rights because of Trump; Republicans love fake controversies; New sanctions on Russia; Trump’s CPAC speech canceled a bunch of Republicans; Trump’s target list; Attack planned for the State of the Union; With Buzz Burbank; and music by Divided Heaven and Pasha Black; and more!