 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Andrew Cuomo Has to Go-Mo

126
Politics • Views: 1,924

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Andrew Cuomo Has To Go-Mo — [Explicit Language] It’s a feisty show today as we discuss Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations; The Adults in the Room; Overruling the Senate parliamentarian; The $15 minimum wage; The COVID relief checks; Why Red Rose progressives are wrong about all of it; The Voting Rights Act is about to be further eroded; Georgia law that rolls back voting rights because of Trump; Republicans love fake controversies; New sanctions on Russia; Trump’s CPAC speech canceled a bunch of Republicans; Trump’s target list; Attack planned for the State of the Union; With Buzz Burbank; and music by Divided Heaven and Pasha Black; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210228Saturday we put together the temporary auxiliary filter.Thanks to the electric sump pump, it runs about 12-14 hours a day, sunny or not.Since it’s flowing through a garden hose, it runs about ¼ of its capacity.That happens to match the ...
Dangerman
12 hours, 14 minutes ago
Views: 124 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Lord Huron - Not Dead Yet (Live on Jimmy Kimmel Live!) “Not Dead Yet” (Live on Jimmy Kimmel Live!) Stream/Download “Not Dead Yet” here: lordhuron.lnk.to Tickets, season passes, and merch for Alive From Whispering Pines Livestream Series available at lordhuron.com​ Connect with Lord Huron:lordhuron.com​facebook.comtwitter.com instagram.com Lyrics: All messed up, with ...
Thanos
15 hours, 57 minutes ago
Views: 157 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
I Wrote a Book, Check It Out and Pre-Order It!I recently completed my first novel entitled, "Blind Spot." You can find the link here. Take a look and if you like what you see, go ahead and pre-order it. inkshares.com
rhoffman
1 day, 7 hours ago
Views: 213 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
Pino Palladino + Blake Mills + Sam Gendel - Djurkel (Live) Pre-order the new album “Notes With Attachments” available March 12: pinoblake.lnk.to Shop merch: blakemills.lnk.to Follow Pino:Instagram: pinopalladino.lnk.toFacebook: pinopalladino.lnk.toTwitter: pinopalladino.lnk.toSpotify: pinopalladino.lnk.to Tidal: pinopalladino.lnk.to Amazon: pinopalladino.lnk.to Pandora: pinopalladino.lnk.to YouTube Music: pinopalladino.lnk.to Follow Blake:Instagram: blakemills.lnk.toTwitter: blakemills.lnk.toSpotify: blakemills.lnk.toApple Music: blakemills.lnk.toAmazon: blakemills.lnk.toSoundcloud: blakemills.lnk.toPandora: blakemills.lnk.toYouTube ...
Thanos
2 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 424 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Sarah Jarosz -Salt CreekMolly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Sarah Jarosz playing "Salt Creek" during the Music City Bandwidth's virtual show from The East Room in Nashville on October 15, 2020
Thanos
2 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 313 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Black Pumas - I’m Ready (Live on the Late Late Show With James Corden) "I'm Ready" is available on the GRAMMY-nominated Deluxe Edition of the Black Pumas debut album. The Deluxe Edition includes 11 bonus tracks (3 brand new songs, 4 covers, and 4 live recordings) and is available now in 2xLP, 2xCD ...
Thanos
4 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 561 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Tomorrow - Jimmy Wahlsteen, Vincent VegaProvided to YouTube by Epidemic Sound Tomorrow · Jimmy Wahlsteen · Vincent Vega Epidemic Presents: Crates (M. Bison Edition) ℗ Epidemic Sound Released on: 2020-03-13 Producer: Kasper LindgrenComposer: Jimmy Wahlsteen Auto-generated by YouTube.
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 768 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210221The waterfall bilge pump died three weeks ago.We're trying something new.Saturday we test installed two tiny aquarium pumps to get the waterfall going again.These pumps are very small but are designed to run all the time. Bilge pumps aren't. Though ...
Dangerman
1 week ago
Views: 754 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
The Staves - Best Friend [Live at Lafayette] The Staves - Best Friend [Live at Lafayette] Our new album 'Good Woman' is out now: lnk.to Follow The Staves:Facebook thestaves.lnk.toTwitter thestaves.lnk.toInstagram thestaves.lnk.to YouTube thestaves.lnk.toSpotify thestaves.lnk.toiTunes thestaves.lnk.to When I could be anythingThat I wanted OhWe could be better thanBetter ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 1,289 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Sting - Shape of My Heart (Official Music Video)REMASTERED IN HD!Official Video For Sting's "Shape Of My Heart".#Sting #ShapeOfMyHeart #Remastered
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 1,454 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •