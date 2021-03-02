 

More Stunning New Music From Danny Elfman: “Sorry” (Official Video)

10
Music • Views: 614

YouTube

“Sorry” by Danny Elfman
Stream & download: dannyelfman.ffm.to

Animation by Jesse Kanda
Art Direction and production by Berit Gwendolyn Gilma
Videographer: Melisa McGregor
Make-up & Hair: Lizbeth Williamson

Note: This work was originally created as a visual for the live performance of the song “Sorry” for Coachella 2020.

Music & Lyrics by Danny Elfman
Produced by Danny Elfman
Recorded and co-produced by Noah Snyder
Mixed by Zakk Cervini
Mix Assistant: Nik Trekov
Mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound

Vocals, Guitars & Synths by Danny Elfman
Drums - Josh Freese
Guitars - Robin Finck & Nili Brosh
Bass - Stu Brooks
Percussion and Additional Drums – Sidney Hopson

Orchestration by Steve Bartek and Mikel Hurwitz
Choir orchestration by Marc Mann
Midi Prep – Orlando Perez Rosso
Technical Assistant - Giacomo Lamparelli
Copyist – Scott McRae

Executive Produced by Laura Engel
Project Produced by Melisa McGregor

“Sorry” - Lyrics by Danny Elfman

I’m So Sorry…

There isn’t time – for revolution
There isn’t time – to evolutionize or hide
Those things most precious - Our most precious
Things that got erased, corrupted, infiltrated
I’m so sorry – I’m so sorry

I’m gonna try, I’m gonna try
To get away from your compelling
Mist of lies and misconceptions
No protection, no escape
Where I will never have to see your fucking face
You suffocate me

I can’t breathe while you’re alive
I can’t breathe while you’re alive
You suffocate, you suffocate
And I’m so sorry that I didn’t die
Or just evaporate into a toxic cloud

It’s gonna break – it’s gotta break,
It’s made of glass, it’s gonna break
And all the hate that you collected
And infused into protected piles of shit
Glass eyed devotees will flock to your gates
your house is on fire- your house is on fire

Pull it forward – pull it back
Your eyes are empty, cold and black
We gotta break it, we gotta break it
We gotta break that fucking jack whip
on a broken hip – my life is a joke if I can’t even breathe .

Sorry you exist because you suck the fucking air out of my lungs
I am not afraid to die – still alive, still alive
And I won’t let you bury me

© 2021 Danny Elfman, under exclusive license to Epitaph / Anti
Music & lyrics published by Morte Pharmaceutical Music (BMI)

