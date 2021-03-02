More Stunning New Music From Danny Elfman: “Sorry” (Official Video)

YouTube

“Sorry” by Danny Elfman

Animation by Jesse Kanda

Art Direction and production by Berit Gwendolyn Gilma

Videographer: Melisa McGregor

Make-up & Hair: Lizbeth Williamson

Note: This work was originally created as a visual for the live performance of the song “Sorry” for Coachella 2020.

Music & Lyrics by Danny Elfman

Produced by Danny Elfman

Recorded and co-produced by Noah Snyder

Mixed by Zakk Cervini

Mix Assistant: Nik Trekov

Mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound

Vocals, Guitars & Synths by Danny Elfman

Drums - Josh Freese

Guitars - Robin Finck & Nili Brosh

Bass - Stu Brooks

Percussion and Additional Drums – Sidney Hopson

Orchestration by Steve Bartek and Mikel Hurwitz

Choir orchestration by Marc Mann

Midi Prep – Orlando Perez Rosso

Technical Assistant - Giacomo Lamparelli

Copyist – Scott McRae

Executive Produced by Laura Engel

Project Produced by Melisa McGregor

Danny Elfman’s Representation - Kraft-Engel Management

“Sorry” - Lyrics by Danny Elfman

I’m So Sorry…

There isn’t time – for revolution

There isn’t time – to evolutionize or hide

Those things most precious - Our most precious

Things that got erased, corrupted, infiltrated

I’m so sorry – I’m so sorry

I’m gonna try, I’m gonna try

To get away from your compelling

Mist of lies and misconceptions

No protection, no escape

Where I will never have to see your fucking face

You suffocate me

I can’t breathe while you’re alive

I can’t breathe while you’re alive

You suffocate, you suffocate

And I’m so sorry that I didn’t die

Or just evaporate into a toxic cloud

It’s gonna break – it’s gotta break,

It’s made of glass, it’s gonna break

And all the hate that you collected

And infused into protected piles of shit

Glass eyed devotees will flock to your gates

your house is on fire- your house is on fire

Pull it forward – pull it back

Your eyes are empty, cold and black

We gotta break it, we gotta break it

We gotta break that fucking jack whip

on a broken hip – my life is a joke if I can’t even breathe .

Sorry you exist because you suck the fucking air out of my lungs

I am not afraid to die – still alive, still alive

And I won’t let you bury me

© 2021 Danny Elfman, under exclusive license to Epitaph / Anti

Music & lyrics published by Morte Pharmaceutical Music (BMI)