 

Beautiful Acoustic Version of a Classic: "What a Fool Believes" | the Doobie Brothers | Acoustic Cover Ft. Therese Curatolo | Stories

a cover of “what a fool believes” by stories.

credits
vocals: therese curatolo
guitar: ariel posen & ryan lerman
wurlitzer: kris pooley

recording engineer: justin glasco
mixing/mastering: justin glasco
cinematography: thomas mccarthy
editing: adam kritzberg
design: sam’s myth
produced by ryan lerman

recorded live at sphq in highland park, california

