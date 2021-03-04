 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: This Is Us

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

This Is Us — [Explicit Content] TRex is dealing with a family crisis so it’s just Bob and Jody On The Show today; How Jody and her Mom (Carol Burnett) deal with loss; Kimberley Johnson joins the Sexy Liberal Podcast Network; The Seven Deadly Words; Lauren Boebert is a big dummy; Dr. Seuss and the Republicans jihad against cancel culture; Ronny Jackson accused of sexual misconduct, and substance abuse charges; Alex Jones is allegedly sick of Trump; Whiny insurrectionists think life is so unfair; With music by Trysette and Jesse Terry; and more!

