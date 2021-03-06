WATCH LIVE: President Biden Statement on COVID-19 Relief Bill
Politics • Views: 2,504
As the Republican Party does everything in its power to impede, neuter, and sabotage the COVID relief legislation in the Senate (which would leave desperate Americans twisting in the wind for who knows how long this time?), President Joe Biden is scheduled to make a statement.
UPDATE at 3/6/21 11:02:35 am by Charles Johnson
Just in: Democrats have succeeded in passing the bill, despite the Republican Party’s heartless obstructionism. This is why elections matter.