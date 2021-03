YouTube

This is the full concert, an hour and a half long. Simply the best. RIP, Gary Peacock, you will always be missed.

Set list:

You Don’t Know What Love Is

With a Song in My Heart

When You Wish Upon a Star

All of You

Blame It On My Youth

Love Letters

Georgia On My Mind

You and the Night and the Music

When I Fall in Love

On Green Dolphin Street

Woody ‘n You

Young and Foolish