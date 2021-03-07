New Music Video From Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” Collection: You Saw Me Comin’ (Alternate Version)

YouTube

Official Music Video for Tom Petty’s “You Saw Me Comin’” from ‘Finding Wildflowers (Alternative Versions) available everywhere on May 7th. Pre-Order now at tompetty.lnk.to

“You Saw Me Comin’,” a previously unreleased song and recording from 1992 and the final track on the collection, is premiering alongside a video directed by Joel Kazuo Knoernschild and Katie Malia. Reflecting upon recording “You Saw Me Comin’” for Wildflowers, Benmont Tench notes, “There’s this kind of longing in the song, in the way that he wrote the chord structure, the melody and the lyrics. It’s wistful, and it would have been the perfect way to end the disc.”

For more on Tom Petty please visit tompetty.com

CREDITS



Directors: Joel Kazuo Knoernschild & Katie Malia

Producers: Joel Kazuo Knoernschild & Katie Malia

Director of Photography: Joel Kazuo Knoernschild

Editor: Joel Kazuo Knoernschild

VFX: Ian Alexander

Colorist: Randy Wedick

Skateboarder: Austin Sherbanenko

Directors Rep: Jen Herrera at Las Bandas Be Brave!