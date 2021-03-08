A Timely Short Horror Film: “Snake Dick”
Jill’s got the snake. Julia’s got the flute. Alone, they have nothing. But together, they have a secret weapon to fight the darkness.
“Snake Dick” by David Mahmoudieh
More About “Snake Dick”:
Two women, on an undisclosed journey across the Californian wilderness, make an unplanned pit-stop at a gas station when their car breaks down.
Two men, tipsy and looking for trouble, cat-call their way into a confrontation resulting in their own humiliation.
But just when things are about to turn ugly, the women reveal they are not traveling alone; for they are in possession of a deadly and mysterious weapon unlike any other…
“Snake Dick ” Credits:
Writer/Director/Editor:
David Mahmoudieh
Cinematographer:
Chris Saul
Producers:
Annalea Fiachi
George Lako
David Mahmoudieh
Executive Producers:
Fiona Campbell-Westgate
Joshua Bachove
Steve Fusci
VFX Artist: Stephen Cunnane
Digital Compositor: Ryan Wieber
Art Director:Graham Denman
Costume Designer: Susanna Song
Make-Up: Sameerah Hoddison
Sound Mixer: James DeVore
Sound Designer: Shachar Boussani
1st AC: Kyle Wright
Steadicam: Erdem Ertal
Gaffer: Chad McClellan
Best Boy: Brandon Ruiz
PA: Mario Bosanac
Colorist: Loren White
Composer: Pilotpriest
CAST:
Jill: Poppy Drayton (The Shannara Chronicles, The Little Mermaid, Charmed)
Julia: Sierra Pond (Mommy Be Mine, The Wrong Daughter, Throw Like A Girl)
Hillbilly Joe: Micah Fitzgerald (Swamp Thing, Lost Angeles, Westworld)
Hillbilly Earl: Ross Francis (Into The Wilderness, Mr. Brooks, Skateland)
About ALTER:
The most provocative minds in horror bring you three new short films every week exploring the human condition through warped and uncanny perspectives.
Be ready to leave the world you know behind and subscribe. Once you watch, you are forever ALTERed.
About Gunpowder + Sky:
Creating content that resonates and impacts pop culture conversation, by empowering creators to take risks and experiment relentlessly in the pursuit of novel stories and formats.