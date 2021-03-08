A Timely Short Horror Film: “Snake Dick”

YouTube

Subscribe to ALTER on YouTube: goo.gl

Jill’s got the snake. Julia’s got the flute. Alone, they have nothing. But together, they have a secret weapon to fight the darkness.

“Snake Dick” by David Mahmoudieh

#ALTER #horror #shortfilm

Connect with the Filmmakers:

instagram.com

instagram.com

instagram.com

instagram.com

@SnakeDickFilm

snakedick.com

alphawolves.tv

More About “Snake Dick”:

Two women, on an undisclosed journey across the Californian wilderness, make an unplanned pit-stop at a gas station when their car breaks down.

Two men, tipsy and looking for trouble, cat-call their way into a confrontation resulting in their own humiliation.

But just when things are about to turn ugly, the women reveal they are not traveling alone; for they are in possession of a deadly and mysterious weapon unlike any other…

“Snake Dick ” Credits:

Writer/Director/Editor:

David Mahmoudieh

Cinematographer:

Chris Saul

Producers:

Annalea Fiachi

George Lako

David Mahmoudieh

Executive Producers:

Fiona Campbell-Westgate

Joshua Bachove

Steve Fusci

VFX Artist: Stephen Cunnane

Digital Compositor: Ryan Wieber

Art Director:Graham Denman

Costume Designer: Susanna Song

Make-Up: Sameerah Hoddison

Sound Mixer: James DeVore

Sound Designer: Shachar Boussani

1st AC: Kyle Wright

Steadicam: Erdem Ertal

Gaffer: Chad McClellan

Best Boy: Brandon Ruiz

PA: Mario Bosanac

Colorist: Loren White

Composer: Pilotpriest

CAST:

Jill: Poppy Drayton (The Shannara Chronicles, The Little Mermaid, Charmed)

Julia: Sierra Pond (Mommy Be Mine, The Wrong Daughter, Throw Like A Girl)

Hillbilly Joe: Micah Fitzgerald (Swamp Thing, Lost Angeles, Westworld)

Hillbilly Earl: Ross Francis (Into The Wilderness, Mr. Brooks, Skateland)

About ALTER:

The most provocative minds in horror bring you three new short films every week exploring the human condition through warped and uncanny perspectives.



Be ready to leave the world you know behind and subscribe. Once you watch, you are forever ALTERed.



Watch more: goo.gl

Website: watchalter.com

Follow us on Facebook: goo.gl

Follow us on Instagram: goo.gl

Sign-up for ALTER newsletter: eepurl.com

About Gunpowder + Sky:

Creating content that resonates and impacts pop culture conversation, by empowering creators to take risks and experiment relentlessly in the pursuit of novel stories and formats.