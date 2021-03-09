WATCH LIVE: Democratic Congress Members Hold Conference Ahead of Final Passage of American Rescue Plan

YouTube

This, right here? Is why elections matter. If Georgia hadn’t gone blue, the Republican Party would have left desperate Americans twisting in the wind with no relief for … who knows how long? Another year? Forever?

Every last Republican in Congress voted against this bill.

But now, with Democrats in the majority, overwhelmingly popular legislation that actually helps people can’t be blocked by heartless obstructionist Republicans.

When the next election comes, we mustn’t forget that the GOP fully intended to let people continue to go into debt, go hungry, and die.