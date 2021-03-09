The Bob Cesca Podcast: Monkees Historian
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Monkees Historian — [Explicit Language] Vaccinations all around; The American Rescue Act is unprecedented; Cuts child poverty in half; 100 percent COBRA subsidies; Why the Red Roses on Twitter are saying the bill is right wing; The end of American austerity; Our spoiler-free review of Promising Young Woman; Vagenda of Manocide; Fixing the filibuster with Norm Ornstein; John Barrasshole doesn’t understand math; Idiots in Idaho burn their masks; The toxic chemicals from mask burning; With Buzz Burbank; And music by Barker & Broski and Richard Turgeon; and more!