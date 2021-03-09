 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Monkees Historian

132
Politics • Views: 1,447

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Monkees Historian — [Explicit Language] Vaccinations all around; The American Rescue Act is unprecedented; Cuts child poverty in half; 100 percent COBRA subsidies; Why the Red Roses on Twitter are saying the bill is right wing; The end of American austerity; Our spoiler-free review of Promising Young Woman; Vagenda of Manocide; Fixing the filibuster with Norm Ornstein; John Barrasshole doesn’t understand math; Idiots in Idaho burn their masks; The toxic chemicals from mask burning; With Buzz Burbank; And music by Barker & Broski and Richard Turgeon; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
How It Is - Walk Off the Earth (Live) Stream or Download Here: goldencarrot.lnk.toSubscribe here! bit.lyWatch and listen to our Greatest Hits!: bit.lyWOTE merch available here: walkofftheearth.myshopify.comCatch WOTE live! CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS: goo.gl Walk off the Earth perform their new single How It Is live off the ...
Thanos
4 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 467 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
St. Vincent - Pay Your Way in Pain (Official Video) Pre-order/save the new album Daddy's Home, out May 14th: lnk.ilovestvincent.comListen to "Pay Your Way In Pain": lnk.ilovestvincent.com A Triple Seven Pictures ProductionDirected by Bill BenzProduced by Wes HagerDirector of Photography by Kyle PahlowStyled by Avigail CollinsHair by Pamela NealMakeup ...
Thanos
4 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 461 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Leon Bridges, Keite Young - Like a Ship (Official Audio) Leon Bridges is proud to support the Truth To Power Project. Learn more and donate here: truthtopowerproject.com Official audio for "Like a Ship" by Leon Bridges & Keite Young. Listen & Download “Like a Ship" out now: leonbridges.lnk.to Amazon ...
Thanos
6 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 616 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Lake Street Dive Covers Carole King’s ‘So Far Away’ to Salute 50th Anniversary of ‘Tapestry’ Lake Street Dive a new arrangement of the classic King track on the eve of "Tapestry" hitting the half-century mark in February 2021. The group has proudly worn its Carole King influence on its collective sleeve, asking if the ...
Thanos
6 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 642 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 4 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210228Saturday we put together the temporary auxiliary filter.Thanks to the electric sump pump, it runs about 12-14 hours a day, sunny or not.Since it’s flowing through a garden hose, it runs about ¼ of its capacity.That happens to match the ...
Dangerman
1 week ago
Views: 715 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Lord Huron - Not Dead Yet (Live on Jimmy Kimmel Live!) “Not Dead Yet” (Live on Jimmy Kimmel Live!) Stream/Download “Not Dead Yet” here: lordhuron.lnk.to Tickets, season passes, and merch for Alive From Whispering Pines Livestream Series available at lordhuron.com​ Connect with Lord Huron:lordhuron.com​facebook.comtwitter.com instagram.com Lyrics: All messed up, with ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 782 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
I Wrote a Book, Check It Out and Pre-Order It!I recently completed my first novel entitled, "Blind Spot." You can find the link here. Take a look and if you like what you see, go ahead and pre-order it. inkshares.com
rhoffman
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 781 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
Pino Palladino + Blake Mills + Sam Gendel - Djurkel (Live) Pre-order the new album “Notes With Attachments” available March 12: pinoblake.lnk.to Shop merch: blakemills.lnk.to Follow Pino:Instagram: pinopalladino.lnk.toFacebook: pinopalladino.lnk.toTwitter: pinopalladino.lnk.toSpotify: pinopalladino.lnk.to Tidal: pinopalladino.lnk.to Amazon: pinopalladino.lnk.to Pandora: pinopalladino.lnk.to YouTube Music: pinopalladino.lnk.to Follow Blake:Instagram: blakemills.lnk.toTwitter: blakemills.lnk.toSpotify: blakemills.lnk.toApple Music: blakemills.lnk.toAmazon: blakemills.lnk.toSoundcloud: blakemills.lnk.toPandora: blakemills.lnk.toYouTube ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 1,300 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Sarah Jarosz -Salt CreekMolly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Sarah Jarosz playing "Salt Creek" during the Music City Bandwidth's virtual show from The East Room in Nashville on October 15, 2020
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 825 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Black Pumas - I’m Ready (Live on the Late Late Show With James Corden) "I'm Ready" is available on the GRAMMY-nominated Deluxe Edition of the Black Pumas debut album. The Deluxe Edition includes 11 bonus tracks (3 brand new songs, 4 covers, and 4 live recordings) and is available now in 2xLP, 2xCD ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 1,025 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •