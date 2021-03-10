WATCH LIVE: House Expected to Vote on COVID-19 Relief Bill Soon
At this point the Republican Party is so disconnected from reality and in thrall to extremists that they’re still fighting like hell to kill a pandemic relief bill supported by 75% of the country (including a majority of GOP voters), babbling about deficits (that they didn’t care about when Trump passed his tax cuts for the rich) and “socialism” and “commies,” basically saying anything. Their Trump addiction has wrecked them.
But the bill is going to pass.
The American Rescue Plan has passed the House, with NOT ONE Republican yes vote. I knew it would happen but it still seems unreal that not a single one of these creeps could find the courage to do something their own constituents want. pic.twitter.com/54m7RBr7mA
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) March 10, 2021