WATCH LIVE: House Expected to Vote on COVID-19 Relief Bill Soon

YouTube

At this point the Republican Party is so disconnected from reality and in thrall to extremists that they’re still fighting like hell to kill a pandemic relief bill supported by 75% of the country (including a majority of GOP voters), babbling about deficits (that they didn’t care about when Trump passed his tax cuts for the rich) and “socialism” and “commies,” basically saying anything. Their Trump addiction has wrecked them.

But the bill is going to pass.