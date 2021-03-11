Colbert: The GOP Is Forced to Revive the Culture Wars Because Joe Biden Makes a Lousy Boogeyman
President Biden’s demeanor makes him a tough target for personal attacks by Republicans, and his success with vaccines and the American Rescue Plan has likewise made him hard to attack on policy. In the absence of a convenient boogeyman, the GOP has resorted to their time-honored strategy of dividing Americans over cultural issues, like the de-gendering of Mr. Potato Head. #Colbert #ALateShow #Monologue