The Bob Cesca Podcast: Trickle Up
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Trickle Up — [Explicit Content] The Oklahoma House legalized driving a vehicle into protesters; Biden’s prime time address on COVID; More details about the American Rescue Plan; Republican Sen. Wicker taking credit for the ARP; The old photos of Bobby Jindal handing out Obama stimulus checks; Biden’s American Rescue Plan saved 13,000 airline workers; Lindsey Graham belched on Sean Hannity; Voters say Biden made a good faith effort to work with Republicans; Senate confirms Merrick Garland; The difference between accountability and amplification; The effed up music industry; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Tomi Rae and Cookie; and more!