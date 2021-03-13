 

Luca Stricagnoli and His Triple Neck Guitar: “STARBOY” (The Weeknd Ft. Daft Punk)

106
Music • Views: 1,385

YouTube

INSTAGRAM
instagram.com

“Starboy” is one of the most famous tracks by The Weeknd, created in collaboration with Daft Punk (I still can’t believe they split up).
In this video I am playing it with my Reversed Triple Neck Guitar, an instrument invented by me and built by the amazing Davide Serracini.
I replicate the melody, which presents the same notes repeated over and over, by performing hammer-on on the same fret with my left hand. This task is quite tiring and it´s enough to keep my left hand remarkably busy.
My right arm is even busier, tough, because it´s playing 3 more parts: bassline, percussion plus an additional voice. If you notice, my thumb reaches out to play the second neck while I am also strumming the third neck: this is something I had never done in my previous videos with the Reversed Triple Neck Guitar.
In the “instrumental part” of the original song, my hands switch task and suddenly, the melody is no longer played by my left hand on the first neck, but by my right hand on the second neck. These frequent changes are one of my favorite aspects of my Reversed Triple Neck Guitar, as in my opinion they give the sensation that what you are hearing is more than one instrument.
Thank you for watching my videos and for following me. I deeply appreciate your support!

LISTEN TO THIS SONG ON EVERY ONLINE STORE (Spotify, iTunes etc)

FOLLOW ME ON MY SOCIALS:
INSTAGRAM instagram.com
FACEBOOK facebook.com
WEBSITE lucastricagnoli.com

BOOKING CONTACT info@lucastricagnoli.com

VIDEO BY MEG PFEIFFER:
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram instagram.com

GUITAR BY:
Davide Serracini: serracini.it

RECORDED AND MIXED BY:
Proton Studio: protonstudio.de

SHOT AT:
Teckstudio: teckstudio.de

STRINGS BY:
D’Addario: daddario.com

#guitar #fingerstyle #acousticguitar

