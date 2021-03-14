Colbert Looks Back: The Year That Took 100 Years but Was Also Somehow Also One Long Day
Politics • Views: 749
Today marked one year to the day since our last “normal” Late Show taping in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Join Stephen as he looks back at a year that was truly terrible, but not without its wonderful moments as well. A Late Show’s new “Covid Tour” merch line is available now at colbertlateshow.com. 100% of Late Show’s proceeds go to Accion Opportunity Fund’s Small Business Relief Fund. #Colbert #ALateShow #AccionOpportunityFund