Brilliant New Song From John Hiatt With the Jerry Douglas Band: “All the Lilacs in Ohio”

Two of my favorite roots artists, together at last.

Directed by Lagan Sebert and Ted Roach

LYRICS:

You met her there, on a New York City stair

You were throwing up on your shoes

Tryin’ to write the great book, well it really had you shook

With a bad case of wintertime blues

So you dragged her down to the ragged side of town

Shared a taxi to carry her home

Then she left her handkerchief there beside you on the seat

As if to emphasize that you were all alone

It smelled like springtime and you were just a boy

And all the lilacs in Ohio

All the lilacs in Ohio, there ya go

In the city streets and the dirty winter snow

All the lilacs in Ohio - hio

She is the love story you speak of

When you talk to Sam at the bar

But it’s in the details your story often fails

Yeah, close, but no cigar

And you might see your own ass in a double whiskey glass

But you’ll never erase her smile

And you’ll never write it down, never find her in this town

Of phantom dreams and fingernail files

It was springtime, and you were just a boy

And all the lilacs in Ohio

All the lilacs in Ohio, there ya go

In city streets and the dirty winter snow

All the lilacs in Ohio - hio

So you pin her handkerchief to clean white linen sheets

And you unmake your bed and crawl in

You imagine her there and you’re tangled in her hair

And she smells like flowers again

And it’s springtime, and you were just a boy

All the lilacs in Ohio

All the lilacs in Ohio, there ya go

In the city streets and the dirty winter snow

All the lilacs in Ohio - hio

© 2021 New West Records