Brilliant New Song From John Hiatt With the Jerry Douglas Band: “All the Lilacs in Ohio”
Two of my favorite roots artists, together at last.
From the new album ‘Leftover Feelings,’ out May 21 (@New West Records): newwst.com
Directed by Lagan Sebert and Ted Roach
LYRICS:
You met her there, on a New York City stair
You were throwing up on your shoes
Tryin’ to write the great book, well it really had you shook
With a bad case of wintertime blues
So you dragged her down to the ragged side of town
Shared a taxi to carry her home
Then she left her handkerchief there beside you on the seat
As if to emphasize that you were all alone
It smelled like springtime and you were just a boy
And all the lilacs in Ohio
All the lilacs in Ohio, there ya go
In the city streets and the dirty winter snow
All the lilacs in Ohio - hio
She is the love story you speak of
When you talk to Sam at the bar
But it’s in the details your story often fails
Yeah, close, but no cigar
And you might see your own ass in a double whiskey glass
But you’ll never erase her smile
And you’ll never write it down, never find her in this town
Of phantom dreams and fingernail files
It was springtime, and you were just a boy
And all the lilacs in Ohio
All the lilacs in Ohio, there ya go
In city streets and the dirty winter snow
All the lilacs in Ohio - hio
So you pin her handkerchief to clean white linen sheets
And you unmake your bed and crawl in
You imagine her there and you’re tangled in her hair
And she smells like flowers again
And it’s springtime, and you were just a boy
All the lilacs in Ohio
All the lilacs in Ohio, there ya go
In the city streets and the dirty winter snow
All the lilacs in Ohio - hio
© 2021 New West Records