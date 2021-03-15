Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers Live in 2018: “Look Out Any Window”

YouTube

This song reached #35 with an anchor on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1988, but we’re hoping it reached #1 in Turlock, CA. The version here doesn’t include our recent go-to end-of-song move, a Steve Reich-esque Minimalist section featuring violin and piano that often becomes a fairly glorious sound; we did a different thing here in the moment that was fun, just spontaneously following the moment. I often think of our great departed friend Levon Helm when playing this song; he made an appearance as a farmer in the video. Along with being an iconic musician-singer, he was also a very notable actor, and we loved him so much.

"Look Out Any Window" captured during the Noisemakers's 2018 Summer Tour. Filming by Proton Media. Editing by Rex Teese