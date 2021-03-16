The Bob Cesca Podcast: Tucker’s So Racist
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Tucker’s So Racist — [Explicit Language] Buzz’s brush with celebrity; Tucker Carlson’s racism is short-listing him for president; Tucker’s fake outrage over Biden’s TV address; How Bob checkmating Tucker on the radio; Ron Johnson might be more racist than Tucker; HBO docuseries producers know who Q really is; nextdoor.com; A bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent; Buh-bye Louis DeJoy; Godman Sachs predicting huge economic growth this year; The death of Trickledown; With Buzz Burbank; And music by Paul Melancon and Elijah Bone; and more!