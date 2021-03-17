 

Crowded House: “To the Island” (Eddie & Elsie Edition)

64
Music • Views: 1,138

YouTube

Eddie & Elsie edition of Crowded House’s “To The Island”.
Stream | Buy the song here: crowdedhouse.lnk.to

Video by Myles O’Reilly

Pre-order Crowded House’s first new album in a decade, ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’, out June 4, here: crowdedhouse.lnk.to

See Crowded House on their New Zealand “To The Island” Tour: crowdedhouse.lnk.to

Crowded House is Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.
crowdedhouse.com

Subscribe: crowdedhouse.lnk.to

LYRICS:
You pick me up with a smile for my weakness
I’m bittersweet but you care about me
You found me lost in the chaos and confusion
You said it’s possible that we can be free
You take my hand and then you sweep me off my feet

Oh let me move you
Come to the island
Where we can save our souls
It’s just the right size (for me)
The world is beyond us
It’s too enormous
But oh the island is just right
It’s the perfect size

You pick me up, with the promise of love
Our names on the door at the island of real
You have a way of being gentle and tough
In every sense I think you know how I feel
Cos I’m afraid of things I don’t understand
And now I need a little hope

Oh Let me move you
(the cities covered in smoke)
Come to the island
(the whole systems broke)
Where we can save our souls
It’s just the right size (for me)
The world is beyond us
(let’s not get into a fight)
It’s too enormous
(Irene Goodnight)
But oh the island is just right
It’s the perfect size
Just right
It’s the perfect size (for me)

The world is beyond us
(Shit just got real)
It’s too enormous
(Fell under the wheel)
But oh the island is just right
It’s the perfect size for me

Follow Crowded House:
@CrowdedHouseHQ
instagram.com
facebook.com
open.spotify.com
music.apple.com

#CrowdedHouse #ToTheIsland #DreamersAreWaiting

An EMI Recorded Music Australia Production © 2021 Lester Records Ltd, under exclusive license to Universal Music Australia Pty Ltd.

