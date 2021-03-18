The Bob Cesca Podcast: Russia’s Buttplug
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Russia’s Buttplug — [Explicit Content] Dan Bongino on the rise; Vladimir Putin threatened Joe Biden after Biden called him “a killer”; The hate-crime shootings in Georgia; We recap the ODNI report about Russia’s active measures against the 2020 election; The embarrassing American suckers who make it all possible; Leftist influencers, too; Republicans suing the American Rescue Plan; Biden supports reforming the filibuster; John Oliver on paying attention to villains; Bob’s COVID dreams; Jody’s Crazy Walk; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by I Hate You Just Kidding and CC Grace; and more!