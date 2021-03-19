 

James Taylor & Yo-Yo Ma in the Barn: “Here Comes the Sun”

It’s been a long and lonely winter
Recorded and filmed at James’s home studio, TheBarn, in Washington, MA on March 7, 2008, for Yo-Yo’s 2008 album “Songs of Joy and Peace.”

Charles Floyd wrote the cello arrangement and Dave O’Donnell produced, recorded and mixed the audio. Backing vocals were provided by David Lasley, Kate Markowitz, Arnold McCuller, Kim Taylor, Andrea Zonn.

“Here Comes the Sun” by George Harrison

Here comes the sun
Here comes the sun
And I say it’s all right

Little darling, it’s been a long cold lonely winter
Little darling, it feels like years since it’s been here
Here comes the sun
Here comes the sun
And I say it’s all right

Little darling, the smiles returning to the faces
Little darling, it seems like years since it’s been here
Here comes the sun
Here comes the sun
And I say it’s all right

Sun, sun, sun, sun, here it comes
Sun, sun, sun, sun, here it comes
Sun, sun, sun, sun, here it comes
Sun, sun, sun, sun, here it comes
(Sun, sun, sun, here it comes… )

Little darling, I feel that ice is slowly melting
Little darling, it seems like years since it’s been clear
Here comes the sun
Here comes the sun
And I say it’s all right

