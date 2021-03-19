James Taylor & Yo-Yo Ma in the Barn: “Here Comes the Sun”

YouTube

Recorded and filmed at James’s home studio, TheBarn, in Washington, MA on March 7, 2008, for Yo-Yo’s 2008 album “Songs of Joy and Peace.”



Charles Floyd wrote the cello arrangement and Dave O’Donnell produced, recorded and mixed the audio. Backing vocals were provided by David Lasley, Kate Markowitz, Arnold McCuller, Kim Taylor, Andrea Zonn.

“Here Comes the Sun” by George Harrison



Here comes the sun

Here comes the sun

And I say it’s all right



Little darling, it’s been a long cold lonely winter

Little darling, it feels like years since it’s been here

Here comes the sun

Here comes the sun

And I say it’s all right



Little darling, the smiles returning to the faces

Little darling, it seems like years since it’s been here

Here comes the sun

Here comes the sun

And I say it’s all right



Sun, sun, sun, sun, here it comes

Sun, sun, sun, sun, here it comes

Sun, sun, sun, sun, here it comes

Sun, sun, sun, sun, here it comes

(Sun, sun, sun, here it comes… )



Little darling, I feel that ice is slowly melting

Little darling, it seems like years since it’s been clear

Here comes the sun

Here comes the sun

And I say it’s all right

