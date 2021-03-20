 

Beautiful New Music Video From Becca Stevens: “Halfway” (Feat. Laura Perrudin)

@Becca Stevens - “Halfway (feat. Laura Perrudin)”
Stream/Buy: orcd.co
From WONDERBLOOM (GroundUP Music ’20)

This music video was directed and filmed by Jep Jorba (#pocabromaproduccions) at Konvent in Berga, Catalonia and features dance performances by Helena Gispert and Shorlady Preciado. I first saw Helena Gispert dance in Clara Peya’s music video for the song “Cara a Cara” (directed by Jep Jorba) and completely fell in love with her movements and presence. My respect for her grew exponentially during the filming of the “Feels Like This” music video as I watched her scale the walls of the crumbling ruins of a Spanish cathedral and improvise in spaces I couldn’t even climb into. I decided to ask her to choreograph a sequel of sorts for “Halfway” the following year. I met Shorlady Preciado on set for “Halfway” and felt that she could not have been a more perfect counterpart to Helena. Shorlady carries an intoxicating yet deeply grounded feeling in her dancing. Both of these amazing women were very supportive of me on set as well, helping me to figure out how to move through an unfamiliar space while finding the light in my movements. Happy one year anniversary of WONDERBLOOM! - Becca Stevens 3/19/21

Directed & filmed by Jep Jorba
Director of Photography: Xavi Garcia & Carlos Villaoslada
Choreography created & directed by Helena Gispert
Dancers: Helena Giseprt & Shorlady Preciado
Hair & makeup: Laura Zamacois
Special thanks to Maria Argentí Bosh

Track notes:
Lyrics by Becca Stevens & Talia Billig
Produced & arranged by Becca Stevens & Nic Hard
Music by Becca Stevens, Talia Billig, & Jacob Bergson
Mixed by Nic Hard

Liner notes:
Becca Stevens - Drum programming, charango, vocals
Laura Perrudin - Harp (effects, percussion & programming), vocals
Michelle Willis - Juno
Liam Robinson - Rhodes, Arp Omni
Bill Stevens - B3 solo
Justin Stanton - Animoog keys
Jordan Perlson - Triangle
Chris Tordini - Electric, upright, and synth basses
Nic Hard - Drum & keyboard programming

Follow Becca Stevens:
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @beccastevensbsb
Website: beccastevens.com

HALFWAY LYRICS
Find it in the darkness, find it in the light
Find it in the fever that I don’t have the right
To be with you here
To be with you here, love

Find it in the freedom, find it in the doubt
Find it in the feeling that I can’t do without
Being with you here
Being with you here, love

Move a little closer
When you’re pulling away
Find another reason
In that open space
Holding on too tightly
Does it all slip away?
Trying without fighting
I’ll meet you halfway

Find it in the chaos, find it in the calm
Find it in the fire I need to keep me warm
When I’m with you here
When I’m with you here, love

Find it in the distance, find it in the storm
Find it in the current that carries me home
To be with you here
To be with you here, love

Move a little closer
When you’re pulling away
Find another reason
In that open space
Holding on too tightly
Does it all slip away?
Trying without fighting
I’ll meet you halfway

Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net

#BeccaStevens #WONDERBLOOMtheAlbum #Halfway

