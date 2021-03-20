Beautiful New Music Video From Becca Stevens: “Halfway” (Feat. Laura Perrudin)

YouTube

@Becca Stevens - “Halfway (feat. Laura Perrudin)”

From WONDERBLOOM (GroundUP Music ’20)

This music video was directed and filmed by Jep Jorba (#pocabromaproduccions) at Konvent in Berga, Catalonia and features dance performances by Helena Gispert and Shorlady Preciado. I first saw Helena Gispert dance in Clara Peya’s music video for the song “Cara a Cara” (directed by Jep Jorba) and completely fell in love with her movements and presence. My respect for her grew exponentially during the filming of the “Feels Like This” music video as I watched her scale the walls of the crumbling ruins of a Spanish cathedral and improvise in spaces I couldn’t even climb into. I decided to ask her to choreograph a sequel of sorts for “Halfway” the following year. I met Shorlady Preciado on set for “Halfway” and felt that she could not have been a more perfect counterpart to Helena. Shorlady carries an intoxicating yet deeply grounded feeling in her dancing. Both of these amazing women were very supportive of me on set as well, helping me to figure out how to move through an unfamiliar space while finding the light in my movements. Happy one year anniversary of WONDERBLOOM! - Becca Stevens 3/19/21

Directed & filmed by Jep Jorba

Director of Photography: Xavi Garcia & Carlos Villaoslada

Choreography created & directed by Helena Gispert

Dancers: Helena Giseprt & Shorlady Preciado

Hair & makeup: Laura Zamacois

Special thanks to Maria Argentí Bosh

Track notes:

Lyrics by Becca Stevens & Talia Billig

Produced & arranged by Becca Stevens & Nic Hard

Music by Becca Stevens, Talia Billig, & Jacob Bergson

Mixed by Nic Hard

Liner notes:

Becca Stevens - Drum programming, charango, vocals

Laura Perrudin - Harp (effects, percussion & programming), vocals

Michelle Willis - Juno

Liam Robinson - Rhodes, Arp Omni

Bill Stevens - B3 solo

Justin Stanton - Animoog keys

Jordan Perlson - Triangle

Chris Tordini - Electric, upright, and synth basses

Nic Hard - Drum & keyboard programming

HALFWAY LYRICS

Find it in the darkness, find it in the light

Find it in the fever that I don’t have the right

To be with you here

To be with you here, love

Find it in the freedom, find it in the doubt

Find it in the feeling that I can’t do without

Being with you here

Being with you here, love

Move a little closer

When you’re pulling away

Find another reason

In that open space

Holding on too tightly

Does it all slip away?

Trying without fighting

I’ll meet you halfway

Find it in the chaos, find it in the calm

Find it in the fire I need to keep me warm

When I’m with you here

When I’m with you here, love

Find it in the distance, find it in the storm

Find it in the current that carries me home

To be with you here

To be with you here, love

Move a little closer

When you’re pulling away

Find another reason

In that open space

Holding on too tightly

Does it all slip away?

Trying without fighting

I’ll meet you halfway

