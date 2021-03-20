Saturday Night Jam: Mark Lettieri, “Star Catchers”
Album releases worldwide on April 16, 2021.
“Star Catchers” written and produced by Mark Lettieri.
Animation by Brad Holt: holtarts.com
Design by Emily Holt: emilyfightscrime.com
“Star Catchers” Personnel:
Jason “JT” Thomas: drums
Wes Stephenson: bass
Steve Lukather: electric guitar solo
Justin Stanton: synths
Philip Lassiter: trumpet and horn arrangement
Doug DeHays: baritone sax
Sam Greenfield: tenor sax
Kristian Persson: trombone
Mark Lettieri: baritone and standard electric guitars
Maxwell Stark: mixing
Joey Lomas: drum engineering
Trev Lukather: guitar solo engineering
Marko Schneider: mastering
© 2021 Courtesy of Delta Music Media Gmbh, GroundUP Music, and The Orchard
