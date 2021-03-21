Trevor Noah: What the Hell Happened This Week? (Week of 3/15/21)
Trevor Noah’s look back at the week we all just endured.
Cuomo, Biden, Putin, the Catholic Church, and Tinder. A wrap of what the hell happened this week. #DailyShow #TrevorNoah
00:00 Cuomo Refuses to Resign as Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mount
07:44 Tinder Background Checks & The Catholic Church’s Reparations Plan
13:31 Kentucky May Ban Taunting Police & A U.K. Officer Murders a Woman
21:39 Biden Spars with Putin & The Mexican Border Crisis Worsens