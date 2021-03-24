The Bob Cesca Podcast: America’s Rifle
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
America’s Rifle — [Explicit Language] The Gunsplainer; The mass shooting in Boulder; The AR-15 once again; The NRA helped to get Boulder’s AR ban rescinded; Violent leaders give us violent citizens; The angry man problem; Louis DeJoy continues to sabotage the USPS; Joe Biden’s new $3 trillion stimulus plan; The filibuster and reconciliation; DC statehood on the march; Sidney Powell says he remarks about the election were obvious bullshit; DOJ looking at sedition charges for insurrectionists; Georgia’s election laws advance through state house; With Buzz Burbank; And music by Matt Jaffe and The Arts & Sciences; and more!