WATCH LIVE: President Biden’s First Official News Conference

The media’s whining about press conferences has been getting louder and louder and louder, but I suspect the only ones who really care are… the media.

Jen Psaki’s been doing a great job as press secretary, and it’s not as if there’s a scarcity of information coming from the Biden administration. But the media need these events for the sound-bites, and for the chance of slipping in a juicy “gotcha” question that will bring in those sweet, sweet right wing clicks.

You can probably tell I don’t really expect the White House press corps to cover themselves in glory today.