 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: My First Rifle

118
Politics • Views: 1,356

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

My First Rifle — [Explicit Content] Joe Biden’s press conference; The false equivalence is back with a vengeance; The Crickett Rifle marketed to kids; The stupid, stupid commercial; Whoozy: My First Opioid; Lauren Boebert showing off her dumbness on Newsmax; The Supreme Court and bump stocks; Banning the profit motive for gun sales; An anti-cigarette campaign but against guns; Nearly 20,000 killed by guns last year; Russia’s outsourcing its cyber-attacks on America; The latest on the filibuster; With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson; And music by Japan Van Damme and Kilo Bravo; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Keb’ Mo’ - the Medicine Man Ft. Old Crow Medicine Show (Official Audio) The official audio for Keb’ Mo’ and Old Crow Medicine Show’s “The Medicine Man.” I was taking some time out at our house in California with my family,” remembers Keb’. “We were locked in and staying away from people. ...
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 188 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Silence Is Golden (2021)frankievallifourseasons.comfacebook.cominstagram.com
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 209 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 6 •
The Nevers: Official Trailer From HBOMAX A touch of power can change the world. Experience the new HBO original series, The Nevers, streaming April 11 on HBO Max. Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event that gives certain people — mostly ...
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 188 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210321We learned a lot about solar controllers this week. Well about ours anyway.We know we have no idea what we’re doing. We read something, it seems easy and we try it.Then something doesn't go right, or goes wrong and we ...
Dangerman
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 214 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 •
The Fratellis - Half Drunk Under a Full Moon (Official Lyric Video) The Fratellis new album ‘Half Drunk Under A Full Moon’ is out 2nd April 2021. Stream this track & pre-order the album here: thefratellis.lnk.to. Follow The FratellisWebsite: thefratellis.com Facebook: facebook.com Twitter: @thefratellis Instagram: instagram.com Lyrics:I’ve been chasing diamonds, I’ve ...
Thanos
5 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 382 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210314Saturday was spent tweaking the solar.We're gonna have some problems it seems.The new pump draws way more power than the old one so we're testing out a few possible solutions.The two pumps trip the controller's circuit breaker. At this point ...
Dangerman
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 716 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 •
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Teach Your Children (Official Music Video) You're watching the official music video for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - "Teach Your Children" written by Graham Nash. Originally released on the 1970 CSNY studio album "Deja Vu", "Teach Your Children" is featured on a 2018 Graham ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 781 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Smith/Kotzen - Running (Official Lyric Video) Official lyric video of Running by Smith/Kotzen.Debut album will be released on 26th March and can be pre-ordered now - smith-kotzen.lnk.to #AdrianSmith #RichieKotzen #Running Subscribe to the official Smith/Kotzen YouTube Channel: youtube.com Follow Adrian and Richie:Adrian Smith:Instagram: instagram.com YouTube: ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 847 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Higher Ground 2020 (Stevie Wonder) Playing for Change We released "Higher Ground" on our PFC 2 Songs Around The World album but decided to revamp it for our Peace Through Music event last year. For this 2020 version, we added r&b vocalist Aloe Blacc, world-renowned percussionist Sheila ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 909 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 5 •
Grouplove - Deadline [Official Music Video] The official music video for "Deadline" by Grouplove Download/Stream: grouplove.lnk.to Director/Cinematographer/Editor: Isaac DeitzGaffer: Julian FedeleGrip: Sebastian CastroCostume Design/Prop Design: Hannah HooperHair/Make Up: Taylor FedeleWig Stylist: Christie Osterhus Subscribe for more official content from Grouplove: grouplove.lnk.to Lyrics:lying on the pavementI’m ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 1,191 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •