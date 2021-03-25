The Bob Cesca Podcast: My First Rifle
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
My First Rifle — [Explicit Content] Joe Biden’s press conference; The false equivalence is back with a vengeance; The Crickett Rifle marketed to kids; The stupid, stupid commercial; Whoozy: My First Opioid; Lauren Boebert showing off her dumbness on Newsmax; The Supreme Court and bump stocks; Banning the profit motive for gun sales; An anti-cigarette campaign but against guns; Nearly 20,000 killed by guns last year; Russia’s outsourcing its cyber-attacks on America; The latest on the filibuster; With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson; And music by Japan Van Damme and Kilo Bravo; and more!