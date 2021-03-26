Friday Roots: John Hiatt With the Jerry Douglas Band: “Mississippi Phone Booth”

YouTube

Directed by Ted Roach and Lagan Sebert

LYRICS:

Mississippi phone booth

In the middle of the night

Bugs flyin’ everywhere

Crazy in the gas station light

Heart pounding through my t-shirt

Pumping change in a call to you

Mississippi phone booth

Operator could you get me through

Flat black 84 Camaro

Run it up from New Orleans

Everything south of I-10

I just blew it all to smithereens

I’m somewhere close to Jackson

I need Memphis on the line

Mississippi phone booth

Tell Jesus I’m outta dimes

Quart of vodka eight ball cocaine

Not enough to change my mind

Mississippi phone booth

Please don’t hang up on me this time

I’m running straight outta time

© 2021 New West Records