Friday Roots: John Hiatt With the Jerry Douglas Band: “Mississippi Phone Booth”
Directed by Ted Roach and Lagan Sebert
LYRICS:
Mississippi phone booth
In the middle of the night
Bugs flyin’ everywhere
Crazy in the gas station light
Heart pounding through my t-shirt
Pumping change in a call to you
Mississippi phone booth
Operator could you get me through
Flat black 84 Camaro
Run it up from New Orleans
Everything south of I-10
I just blew it all to smithereens
I’m somewhere close to Jackson
I need Memphis on the line
Mississippi phone booth
Tell Jesus I’m outta dimes
Quart of vodka eight ball cocaine
Not enough to change my mind
Mississippi phone booth
Please don’t hang up on me this time
I’m running straight outta time
© 2021 New West Records