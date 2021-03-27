Jackson Browne Live 2021: “Before the Deluge”

YouTube

I’ve always considered this one of Jackson Browne’s deepest lyrics, and this is a brilliant performance.

Jackson Browne performs “Before the Deluge” with guitarist Val McCallum

From the album, “Late for the Sky.” Click here to listen hyperurl.co

Recorded and performed for Downstream, a virtual concert benefitting the Tennessee Riverkeeper whose mission is to protect the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers and their tributaries by enforcing environmental laws and educating the public.

Click here to learn more about their work and how to help: tennesseeriverkeeper.org

LYRICS:

Some of them were dreamers

And some of them were fools

Who were making plans and thinking of the future

With the energy of the innocent

They were gathering the tools

They would need to make their journey back to nature

While the sand slipped through the opening

And their hands reached for the golden ring

With their hearts they turned

To each other’s hearts for refuge

In the troubled years that came before the deluge

Some of them knew pleasure

And some of them knew pain

And for some of them it was only the moment that mattered

And on the brave and crazy wings of youth

They went flying around in the rain

And their feathers, once so fine grew torn and tattered

And in the end they traded their tired wings

For the resignation that living brings

And exchanged love’s bright and fragile glow

For the glitter and the rouge

And in a moment they were swept before the deluge

Now let the music keep our spirits high

Let the buildings keep our children dry

Let creation reveal its secrets by and by

When the light that’s lost within us reaches the sky

Some of them were angry

At the way the earth was abused

By the men who learned

How to forge her beauty into power

And they struggled to protect her from them

Only to be confused

By the magnitude of her fury in the final hour

And when the sand was gone and the time arrived

In the naked dawn only a few survived

And in attempts to understand a thing so

Simple and so huge

Believed that they were meant to live after the deluge

Now let the music keep our spirits high

Let the buildings keep our children dry

Let creation reveal its secrets by and by

When the light that’s lost within us reaches the sky

Written by Jackson Browne

Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP

Publishing administrated by Drive Music Publishing

