 

Jackson Browne Live 2021: “Before the Deluge”

92
Music • Views: 1,239

YouTube

I’ve always considered this one of Jackson Browne’s deepest lyrics, and this is a brilliant performance.

Jackson Browne performs “Before the Deluge” with guitarist Val McCallum

From the album, “Late for the Sky.” Click here to listen hyperurl.co

Recorded and performed for Downstream, a virtual concert benefitting the Tennessee Riverkeeper whose mission is to protect the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers and their tributaries by enforcing environmental laws and educating the public.

Click here to learn more about their work and how to help: tennesseeriverkeeper.org

Subscribe to the official Jackson Browne YouTube channel

Watch more videos by Jackson Browne

Follow Jackson Browne:
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @JacksonBrowne

Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com

LYRICS:

Some of them were dreamers
And some of them were fools
Who were making plans and thinking of the future
With the energy of the innocent
They were gathering the tools
They would need to make their journey back to nature
While the sand slipped through the opening
And their hands reached for the golden ring
With their hearts they turned
To each other’s hearts for refuge
In the troubled years that came before the deluge

Some of them knew pleasure
And some of them knew pain
And for some of them it was only the moment that mattered
And on the brave and crazy wings of youth
They went flying around in the rain
And their feathers, once so fine grew torn and tattered
And in the end they traded their tired wings
For the resignation that living brings
And exchanged love’s bright and fragile glow
For the glitter and the rouge
And in a moment they were swept before the deluge

Now let the music keep our spirits high
Let the buildings keep our children dry
Let creation reveal its secrets by and by
When the light that’s lost within us reaches the sky

Some of them were angry
At the way the earth was abused
By the men who learned
How to forge her beauty into power
And they struggled to protect her from them
Only to be confused
By the magnitude of her fury in the final hour
And when the sand was gone and the time arrived
In the naked dawn only a few survived
And in attempts to understand a thing so
Simple and so huge
Believed that they were meant to live after the deluge

Now let the music keep our spirits high
Let the buildings keep our children dry
Let creation reveal its secrets by and by
When the light that’s lost within us reaches the sky

Written by Jackson Browne
Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP

Publishing administrated by Drive Music Publishing

#JacksonBrowne #BeforeTheDeluge #TennesseeRiverkeeper

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Black Midi - John L Our second studio album "Cavalcade" is out 28th May 2021 Preorder here: blackmidi.ffm.to Video creditsDirector : Nina McNeelyExec Producer: Coleen Haynes // Caitlin WestermanProduced by : MAAVVENProducer: Megan GutmanDP: Zachariah DaltonChoreographer : Nina McNeelyAsst Choreo : Allison FletcherStylist : ...
Thanos
21 hours, 14 minutes ago
Views: 111 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Sara Watkins - ‘Blue Shadows on the Trail (Feat. Nickel Creek)’ [Audio Only] From the new album 'Under the Pepper Tree,' out now (@New West Records). Order + Listen:newwst.com Vinyl + CD: newwst.comAmazon: newwst.comApple Music: newwst.com Spotify: newwst.comPandora: newwst.comTidal: newwst.comDeezer: newwst.com LYRICS: Arizona moon keep shiningFrom the desert sky aboveYou know pretty ...
Thanos
21 hours, 42 minutes ago
Views: 143 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Keb’ Mo’ - the Medicine Man Ft. Old Crow Medicine Show (Official Audio) The official audio for Keb’ Mo’ and Old Crow Medicine Show’s “The Medicine Man.” I was taking some time out at our house in California with my family,” remembers Keb’. “We were locked in and staying away from people. ...
Thanos
3 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 280 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons - Silence Is Golden (2021)frankievallifourseasons.comfacebook.cominstagram.com
Thanos
3 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 317 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 6 •
The Nevers: Official Trailer From HBOMAX A touch of power can change the world. Experience the new HBO original series, The Nevers, streaming April 11 on HBO Max. Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event that gives certain people — mostly ...
Thanos
3 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 285 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210321We learned a lot about solar controllers this week. Well about ours anyway.We know we have no idea what we’re doing. We read something, it seems easy and we try it.Then something doesn't go right, or goes wrong and we ...
Dangerman
4 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 315 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 •
The Fratellis - Half Drunk Under a Full Moon (Official Lyric Video) The Fratellis new album ‘Half Drunk Under A Full Moon’ is out 2nd April 2021. Stream this track & pre-order the album here: thefratellis.lnk.to. Follow The FratellisWebsite: thefratellis.com Facebook: facebook.com Twitter: @thefratellis Instagram: instagram.com Lyrics:I’ve been chasing diamonds, I’ve ...
Thanos
6 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 482 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210314Saturday was spent tweaking the solar.We're gonna have some problems it seems.The new pump draws way more power than the old one so we're testing out a few possible solutions.The two pumps trip the controller's circuit breaker. At this point ...
Dangerman
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 784 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 •
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Teach Your Children (Official Music Video) You're watching the official music video for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - "Teach Your Children" written by Graham Nash. Originally released on the 1970 CSNY studio album "Deja Vu", "Teach Your Children" is featured on a 2018 Graham ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 868 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Smith/Kotzen - Running (Official Lyric Video) Official lyric video of Running by Smith/Kotzen.Debut album will be released on 26th March and can be pre-ordered now - smith-kotzen.lnk.to #AdrianSmith #RichieKotzen #Running Subscribe to the official Smith/Kotzen YouTube Channel: youtube.com Follow Adrian and Richie:Adrian Smith:Instagram: instagram.com YouTube: ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 928 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •