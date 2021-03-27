Oh Come On! Luca Stricagnoli Slays “Stairway to Heaven” on More Than One Acoustic Guitar at the Same Time

YouTube

If you are interested in owning a Reversed Slide Neck (RSN) just like mine, you can contact me at info@lucastricagnoli.com

The Reversed Slide Neck is my latest invention, and every model is handmade in Italy by Davide Serracini. It can be attached to your guitar in just a few seconds, and it comes amplified and ready to be played. To know more, please keep reading.

DESCRIPTION

“Stairway To Heaven” is one of the most legendary songs to ever be created. I know it´s also one of the most overplayed songs, but I love so much that I wanted to do my own interpretation of it.

I am using two of my inventions: the first is the add-on neck you see since the beginning. The name of it is “Reversed Slide Neck”, and as the name suggests it´s a neck that has an opposite direction compared regular necks and features a slide, mounted on binaries. The RSN has another interesting particularity: it is an add-on neck, which can be attached and removed from your guitar in just a few seconds. Briefly about it, it was invented by me and turned into reality by Davide Serracini. We are planning to sell it to whoever is interested, but to do so we would first need to reach a reasonable number of orders. Feel free to email me at info@lucastricagnoli.com to know more.

The second invention I use in the video is the Soprano Guitar, a guitar played horizontally and equipped with high pitched strings tuned in scale that I used many other times in my videos. In this arrangement, I use it only to play the solo.

I hope you enjoy my version of Stairway to Heaven! 😊

GUITAS BY:

Davide Serracini: serracini.it

RECORDED AND MIXED BY:

Proton Studio: protonstudio.de

SHOT AT:

Teckstudio: teckstudio.de

STRINGS AND CAPOS BY:

D’Addario: daddario.com

